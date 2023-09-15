Owensboro High School beat Meade County 2-0 in girls’ soccer Thursday night.
Sydney Lovett scored off of Ella Hall’s assist in the first half. Stella Gilliam scored off of a corner, assisted by Lovett, also in the first half.
Emma Wilkins had 11 saves for OHS (3-10).
Meade County slipped to 6-5.
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO 3, McLEAN COUNTY 0
The Lady Devils defeated McLean County 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-11) in Calhoun.
Addie Travis had 15 kills with four blocks to pace Owensboro (7-9), Kiersten Taylor added 11 kills with eight digs and Ava Fincher posted 22 assists with six kills. Anna Travis had five assists and four kills, Chase Mather had five digs, Rose Lauren made four digs, Mollie Bratcher added four kills, and Avery Hayden had three digs.
McLean County fell to 6-13.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, BUTLER COUNTY 0
More from this section
The Lady Raiders beat Butler County 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-14) in Whitesville.
Georgia Howard had seven kills, Hannah Nash had six kills, and Ella Reed had five kills for Trinity (16-5). Kenzie McDowell had 17 assists, and Caroline Hall had seven digs.
The Lady Raiders will next play in the All ‘A’ Classic State Volleyball Tournament starting Friday at Eastern Kentucky University.
APOLLO 3, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
The E-Gals won 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) at home.
Abie Butterworth had 10 kills for Apollo (11-6), AVa Fazio made nine kills, Jennifer Lee finished with seven kills, and Avery Gray recorded five kills. Ahalia Ramirez passed for 30 assists, Kaley Dickinson had four aces with five digs, Kelsey Dickinson added 15 digs, Ella Alvey had eight digs, and Kadi Daugherty finished with six digs.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, HENDERSON COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces rolled to a 3-0 win (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) in Henderson.
Olivia Castlen posted 14 kills for Catholic (10-3), while Jaiden Grant, Blair Riney and Tyranda Stuart recorded six kills apiece. Karsen Tipmore led the Lady Aces with 10 digs, with Riney adding five. Isabelle Reisz had five digs, Kennedy Murphy finished with three digs, and Andi Davis had two digs.
