OWESPTS-12-19-22 OHS BOYS FEATURE

Owensboro’s Kenyata Carbon (12) is chased downcourt by Evansville Harrison’s Kaden Bard during action on Dec. 14 at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School’s boys have started 6-2 and found playing uptempo is what they do best. Kenyata Carbon has been on an early scoring tear and the team appears to have a lot of ability.

Owensboro basketball relies heavily on football players most years. Carbon has been a scoring mainstay for the Red Devils on the basketball court the last couple of seasons, and he’s been pushing 30 points a game seemingly every time they play. Carbon has been a star running back for OHS football as well.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.