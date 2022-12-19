Owensboro High School’s boys have started 6-2 and found playing uptempo is what they do best. Kenyata Carbon has been on an early scoring tear and the team appears to have a lot of ability.
Owensboro basketball relies heavily on football players most years. Carbon has been a scoring mainstay for the Red Devils on the basketball court the last couple of seasons, and he’s been pushing 30 points a game seemingly every time they play. Carbon has been a star running back for OHS football as well.
Carbon put up a major double-double with 32 points, 13 rebounds in a hard-fought 77-74 win over Evansville Harrison at the OHS gym Wednesday. Carbon scored 28 points in a double-overtime loss at Heritage Hills (Ind.) before fouling out with three minutes left.
Carbon has averaged 21.9 points a game while hitting just three 3-pointers. Carbon has also been active on the glass with 7.7 rebounds a game. The 5-11 senior leads OHS in scoring and rebounding.
“I think we’ve played OK,” Carbon said of Owensboro’s offense so far. “The first thing was I needed to get my conditioning up, running with the basketball guys. I’m just being aggressive, going past my defenders. I’ve got shooters around me, they can knock it down, that opens things up for me a lot, it helps. I try to make the smart plays, try to slow my game down.”
OHS averages 73.5 points a game heading into a week when it will play two or three games.
Ethan Pendleton is another standout football player both on offense and defense who is back on the basketball court for OHS after sitting out his junior season in 2021-22.
The 6-foot-41/2 inside player has given OHS another dimension defensively, has been an effective rebounder and is picking up some scoring. Pendleton also flirted with a double-double against Harrison, going for 20 points and eight rebounds.
Pendleton is hitting for 10.7 points a game and pulling down 5.3 rebounds a game.
“I played as a sophomore, didn’t play as a junior,” Pendleton said. “I missed the experience, I’m glad I came back out. I’m just building back that chemistry, just getting back in that basketball conditioning, getting back that touch shooting the ball. I’m building that confidence back up.”
Freshman guard Jonathan Moss is scoring 11.7 points a game.
Going from football to basketball is entirely natural for Carbon and Pendleton. OHS coach Rod Drake said that Pendleton has allowed the team to increase pressure out front.
“We don’t know who we’re going to have personnel wise,” Drake said of how the team has to be constructed as football usually goes on long Class 5-A playoff runs. “We switched up the offense and defense three times with the football players. We’ve got guys been doing this three or four years, it’s not hard for them to do.
“Pendleton made a change in everything, we got somebody on the back line, we can put pressure on and if we get beat we’ve got him back there. Those guys up front that are pressing are playing with confidence, they’re not worried about getting beat.”
Owensboro has a lot of ability off the bench, and an assortment of players have allowed it to push tempo and apply heavy pressure defensively.
OHS is looking for improvement on that end of the floor.
“We’ve got to get better defensively,” Drake said.
