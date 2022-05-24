Owensboro High School will be going for a third straight boys Class 3-A, Region 1 championship Tuesday at the regional meet at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.

The meet starts at 10 a.m.

Owensboro’s boys are the top seed in the 4x200 relay with 1:30.26. Dartez Basham, Reece Carroll, Eli Early and Zander Early are the top four runners listed in that relay for OHS.

Owensboro’s 4x100 relay is the top-seeded boys team with 43.35. King Combest, Carroll, Basham and Early are the top four runners listed for that relay.

Carroll is the second seed in the boys 400 with 50.20.

Owensboro’s Maurice Moorman is the top seed in the boys long jump with 21-2.

Red Devil teammate Ethan Pendleton is the top seed in the boys high jump at 6-4.

Owensboro’s Early is the top seed in the boys 110 hurdles with 15.96.

Daviess County’s girls are the top seed in the 4x800 relay with Ellington Crabtree, Blakely Greer, Grace Clark and Emily Rempe the top four runners listed who went in 10:10.

Rempe is the top seed in the girls 800 with 2:28.

Apollo’s Analea Sanders is the top seed in the girls 100 in 12.34.

Owensboro is the second seed in the girls 4x200 relay with 1:51.50. AnaKaye Roberts, Jazmine Robinson, Askiyah Hughes and Keeli Hanley were the top four runners listed on the relay.

Lucy Spaw from Daviess County is the top seed in the girls 1,600 with 5:22.51.

Apollo’s Thomas Ashby is the top seed in the boys 1,600 with 4:31.16. Ashby is also the top seed in the 3,200 at 9:49.

Apollo is the second seed in the girls 4x100 relay with Emily Bertke, Carlie Murphy, Taraya Thompson, and Analea Sanders the top four runners listed going in 51.85.

Muhlenberg County’s Carson Groves is the top seed in the boys 300 hurdles in 38.54.

Muhlenberg County is the top seed in the boys 4x400 relay with Landon Groves, Aidan Bilbro, Grant Mefford, and Carson Groves the first four runners listed going 3:32.30.

Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons is the top seed in the girls discus with 117 feet.

CLASS A, REGION 2

This meet, also at Apollo, will begin at 5 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic has the top-seeded girls 4x100 relay with 53.44. Carol Staples, Maleigha Shelton, Mallary Bailey and Emilee Cecil are the top four Catholic runners listed for that relay.

Staples is the second seed in the long jump at 15 feet, and she is the second seed in the triple jump at 30-05.25.

McLean County’s Kadyn McElvain is the top seed in the boys 300 hurdles at 40.48.

McLean County’s boys 4x400 relay is the top seed at 3:41.64. Zach Clayton, Edwin Millay, Bryce Durbin and McElvain are the top four runners listed for that relay.

Hancock County’s Isabella Ross is the second seed in the girls 800 with 2:36.76.

McLean County’s Kashlin Rice is the top seed in the girls 200 at 28.91. Hancock County’s Tessa Walls is right behind Rice at 28.92.