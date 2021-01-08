The Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the long-awaited 2021 season.
On Monday night, coach Rod Drake’s team got contributions from familiar names and names not so familiar in an 84-55 victory over visiting Butler County.
Now, the Red Devils are in the midst of a 10-day quarantine, following the discovery that a Butler County player and trainer subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s like someone saying to you, ‘Tag, you’re it,’ ” Drake said on Thursday. “As a team, we’ve talked about this possibility a lot, of course, and in this instance, it’s just our turn.
“This is not a major setback by any means. We’ll bounce back from it, but we cannot have any basketball activity until next Friday (Jan. 15).”
On Tuesday, OHS athletic director Todd Harper received a text from Butler County AD Brandon Embry.
“Their athletic director reached out to me and told me their trainer had tested positive for COVID,” Harper said. “I passed that information on to the health officials within our (OPS) district, and at that point, we were still able to continue boys’ basketball activities.
“(On Thursday morning), Brandon texted me again to let me know a Butler County player had tested positive for COVID Wednesday night. It was a player who was on the court a lot, and once this information was passed on to our health officials we became shut down for 10 days (retroactive to Monday’s game).”
Harper said OHS is continuing its due diligence with regard to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re following all health protocols,” Harper said, “but even with that you have to be very, very, very lucky to avoid something like this happening. In this case, obviously, it was totally out of our control.”
Even though OHS boys’ basketball is shut down for the moment, communication between Drake, his staff, and the players will be ongoing.
“We’ll have a couple of Google meetings between now and when we start back up,” Drake said. “We did it during the summer and a couple of times during the season, so the kids and the staff are used to it by now.
“It’s just one of those situations where you adapt to the situation and do the best you can, then be ready to play when we get the green light to play again.”
Owensboro is tentatively scheduled to host 9th District rival Daviess County on Jan. 15.
• On Thursday afternoon, it was learned that the Owensboro Catholic at Apollo girls’ high school basketball game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to an OCHS assistant coach testing positive for COVID-19, according to Catholic High athletic director Jason Morris, who noted that no Lady Aces players had the virus.
Owensboro Catholic girls’ basketball will not resume activities until next Thursday (Jan. 14), according to Morris.
