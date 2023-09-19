Owensboro High School beat Muhlenberg County 5-0 in boys’ soccer Monday night.
Emmanuel Lichi scored two goals and had an assist. Denis Juma, Byaruhanga Mutabazi and Peter Saang each scored a goal. Saang also had an assist. Sang Thang had three assists.
Owensboro beat Warren Central 1-0 on Saturday. Peter Saang scored the OHS goal off a Jackson Sigler assist.
OHS went to 7-6 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 5, MADISONVILLE-NH 0
Nikki Velazquez, Kate McCain, Molly Floyd, Amal Kalik and Molly Fuqua each scored a goal for Daviess County (13-4).
SATURDAy VOLLEYBALL OHS WINS 2
Owensboro High School beat Breckinridge County 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-18) and Grayson County 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-21).
Addie Travis had 22 kills, 13 blocks against Grayson. Anna Travis had 18 assists. Kiersten Taylor had 13 kills. Ava Fincher had nine kills, five blocks, 30 assists.
Chase Mather had 18 kills against Breckinridge County. Addie Travis had 10 kills, 10 blocks. Taylor had 12 kills.
OHS is 9-9 on the season.
