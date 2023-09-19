Owensboro High School beat Muhlenberg County 5-0 in boys’ soccer Monday night.

Emmanuel Lichi scored two goals and had an assist. Denis Juma, Byaruhanga Mutabazi and Peter Saang each scored a goal. Saang also had an assist. Sang Thang had three assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.