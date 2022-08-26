Peter Saang scored a goal for Owensboro High School with an assist from Sang Thang and that 1-0 lead held up for a win over Owensboro Catholic on Thursday at Catholic.
Alex Carpenter made five saves for OHS (3-2). Parker Jones had six saves for Catholic (3-2).
GIRLS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, HENDERSON COUNTY 1
Lily Hoagland scored two goals and Lillian Coombs had two assists for DC. Emily Baughn had five saves and Kaelin Labhart had two.
VOLLEYBALL OHIO COUNTY BEATS APOLLO
Ohio County swept Apollo 25-18, 25-9, 25-22. Caroline Law had 20 assists for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 10 kills. Kaitlyn Sampson had seven kills, seven digs. Ella Decker had 10 digs. Ohio County is 8-2 on the season.
Jennifer Lee had five kills for Apollo. Ava Fazio had four blocks. McKenna Mason had 11 assists. Ella Alvey had eight digs. Kaley Dickinson and Kelsey Dickinson each had five digs. Apollo is 3-6.
TRINITY SWEEPS BUTLER COUNTY
Whitesville Trinity beat Butler County 25-11, 25-22, 25-12 in Morgantown.
Abby Payne had 10 digs, five kills for Trinity. Caroline Hall had 23 digs. Georgia Howard had 19 digs and six kills. Hannah Nash had 20 kills. Josie Aull had 33 assists. Kenzie McDowell had eight kills. Trinity is 8-3 on the season.
OHS FALLS TO MEADE
Meade County beat the Lady Devils 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 25-14. Brooklyn Williams had 16 kills for OHS.
Addie Travis and Mia Covington each had seven kills. Covington had 11 assists. Ava Fincher had 18 assists.
