Peter Saang scored a goal for Owensboro High School with an assist from Sang Thang and that 1-0 lead held up for a win over Owensboro Catholic on Thursday at Catholic.

Alex Carpenter made five saves for OHS (3-2). Parker Jones had six saves for Catholic (3-2).

