Late last season, as a freshman, Owensboro High School’s Kenyata Carbon began to assert himself as one of the area’s premier young basketball talents.
One year later, as a sophomore, Carbon has evolved into a bonafide star.
A well-built, highly skilled 5-foot-9 shooting guard, Carbon is averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game for the late-surging Red Devils (9-5), who open 9th District Tournament play against Apollo at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Sportscenter.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Carbon said. “We’ve got to continue to get better and more consistent on defense, hit the boards hard, and finish at the rim. If we do all that, we’re going to be in good shape.”
Sort of like Carbon’s game heading into the postseason.
On March 5 against visiting Ohio County, Carbon erupted for 35 points in the Red Devils’ 82-66 victory — going 8-of-13 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and making 10-of-13 free throws.
Five nights later at the Sportscenter, Carbon poured in 27 points in Owensboro’s 79-51 victory over host Owensboro Catholic — going 8-of-12 from the floor, including two 3s, and making all nine of his foul shots.
“He’s one of those naturals,” OHS head coach Rod Drake said of Carbon. “He’s one of those players who works hard, hates to lose — he’s just a gamer.
“He knows how to play the game, he’s very physical for his size, and he believes he’s the best player on the court every time he steps out there — no matter who’s out there.”
Carbon credits last year’s senior class and this year’s senior class for much of his on-court confidence.
“Both seasons, our seniors have always been there to pick me up if something goes bad,” Carbon said. “I’ve learned that you just have to play through things, move on to the next play, and to not let bad plays lead to more bad plays.
“Also, my coaches and teammates believe in me, and that’s helped me believe in myself.”
For the season, Carbon is shooting 51% from the field, including a team-best 38% from distance (16-of-42), and is also reliable from the foul stripe at 74%. He averages 3.7 rebounds per game.
Carbon also plays football very well for a Red Devils team that reached the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game this past season.
Now, however, he is intensely focused on taking care of the business at hand on the hardwood.
“The goal here always is to win region and get to the state tournament,” Carbon said, “and we’re going to do everything we can to make it happen.”
