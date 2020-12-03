Both Owensboro High School and Owensboro Catholic are in the third round of the KHSAA State Football Playoffs.
Of course, the march figures to keep getting tougher for both teams.
Yet, there isn’t a lot changing in the day-to-day preparations for their Friday night matchups.
OHS hosts Louisville Fairdale in the Class 5-A playoffs at 6 p.m. at Rash Stadium. The Red Devils are 10-0. Fairdale is 7-0.
“The routine is similar to the regular season, but the practices tend to become a little shorter,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said.
Owensboro Catholic will travel to Murray in the Class 2-A playoffs for a 7 p.m. matchup at Ty Holland Stadium. Catholic and Murray are each 7-3.
“We have been business as usual,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said.
Game plan install, walk through, scouting report, film, all of those things are usually going on Monday.
Both coaches called Tuesday and Wednesday “work days.” Things are tightened up Thursday in front of a Friday kickoff.
“Some of the time we might go back a little bit and look at things,” Morris said.
There is a lot more flexibility in the time schedule during the week during the postseason if a team plays freshman and jayvee football, which end before the regular season is finished.
“As soon as the game is over on Friday we get to work on breaking down our game, working on our film, and by Saturday we need to be working on our upcoming opponent,” Fallin said. “We want to build a scheme that is going to work, but also tweak our system, communicate that to the kids why we’re doing that.”
Some teams tend to focus more on opponents in postseason preparations than their own squad.
Other teams do a mix of looking at themselves and the opposition.
“They kind of go together,” Morris said. “We’re working on our stuff with the opponent in mind, what works best with the opponent to see what will win the game.”
Catholic has had to make adjustments to personnel with injuries on the defensive line. Jaden Fulkerson and Nick Clemens are those players. They are both starting offensive linemen as well.
“We played both our playoff games without our two starting defensive tackles,” Morris said. “We’re proud of how the kids stepped up and picked up the slack.”
There was a player making his first start at offensive guard for Catholic against Hancock County.
Bringing younger players along is a good byproduct of long playoff runs by high school football teams.
Extra practice time, like three or four weeks, is beneficial for improvement in real time and for the future.
“One of the mistakes that is sometimes made is thinking ‘we’re in playoffs, it’s time to stop on focusing on ourselves,’ ” Fallin said.
Taking the philosophy means if a team reaches the playoffs semifinals, that’s four weeks it could miss on improving itself.
“You have to keep improving,” Fallin said.
