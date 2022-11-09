Owensboro High School will meet Greenwood at 7 p.m. Friday at Rash Stadium in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
Tickets for the game will be on sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the OHS athletic office.
All tickets are $7. No passes will be accepted.
Tickets will also be for sale at the gate.
Owensboro Catholic tickets
Owensboro Catholic will play McLean County at 7 p.m. Friday at Steele Stadium in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2A football playoffs.
PSL holders may purchase their tickets from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the OCHS athletic office. Any remaining seats will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the athletic office.
Skybox holders may purchase their tickets Thursday or Friday.
