A collision in the outfield between two Owensboro High School softball players Monday left one of them leaving the Shifley Park softball field in an ambulance.
The game was postponed in the top of the fourth inning after the scary situation which brought OHS and Owensboro Catholic teams together in prayer in the pitching circle and everybody in attendance concerned and stunned.
Ashleigh Howard was knocked out initially and attended to for several minutes in the outfield before being taken off the field in an ambulance. Howard and a teammate collided with some force going for a fly ball, both players had called for the ball.
Howard was taken to Owensboro Health for evaluation, and OHS softball coach Quincy Moorman offered a positive report on social media before 9 p.m. Monday night.
“Ashleigh is doing OK,” Moorman said in a tweet. “She is alert and oriented. Talking with friends, coaches, teammates. Waiting on scan results. Thanks for the prayers.”
After Howard was taken off the field in an ambulance, coaches of both teams met with umpires and the decision was made to postpone Monday’s game at that point in the top of the fourth. OHS led 3-1 on a 3-run home run by Hessi Johnson. A decision on rescheduling the 9th District game would be made later.
Owensboro wanted to postpone its game against Apollo on Tuesday as well.
Moorman said Howard’s medical situation might dictate some of the Lady Devils’ schedule over the next two weeks.
“I told the girls, we’re supposed to play (Tuesday) night, I left it up to them, and I’m going to be honest, my heart isn’t in it,” Moorman said at the OHS field before going to the hospital to check on Howard. “I’d prefer not to even be out here, to be honest with you, and the girls were all on board. I’m going to reach out to Coach (Stephen) Julian. We’ve got Daviess County on Thursday, we may not play that either. We’re supposed to go to Florida next week.
“It’s tough for these girls to see. The girls handled it really well. My hats off to Catholic for coming over, showing their support, that was big of them. They came over and said a prayer with our girls. It was big.”
