A collision in the outfield between two Owensboro High School softball players Monday left one of them leaving the Shifley Park softball field in an ambulance.

The game was postponed in the top of the fourth inning after the scary situation which brought OHS and Owensboro Catholic teams together in prayer in the pitching circle and everybody in attendance concerned and stunned.

