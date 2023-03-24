Owensboro High School got its errors under control in the later innings, and also found a way to push across some runs, in a 9-5 baseball win over McLean County.
The Red Devils scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the win Thursday night at the OHS baseball field at Shifley Park.
OHS trailed 5-2 going to the bottom of the fifth, but got a sharply hit single to right field by Cayden Ray along with a McLean County error that allowed two runs to score, cutting the Red Devils deficit to 5-4.
Will Hume doubled down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth. Gunnar Hendricks hit an RBI single to score Trevor DeLacey, who singled. Will Rickard scored on an error after reaching on a fielder’s choice. Evan Hampton singled and scored, and Connor Hallmark walked and scored and Hendricks also scored. McLean County also committed two errors in the bottom of the sixth.
Evan Hampton reached on an error and scored on a Ray single. Ray had two hits and two RBIs. Blake Kimbrell also had two RBIs.
Owensboro had committed four errors in the first two innings, but then played clean in the field the rest of the way.
“I looked at the scoreboard, which I hate doing, we had four errors and they didn’t have a hit, and we were down 4-1,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “It was kind of frustrating. But it was a testament to our guys to keep battling. We had an 8th grader up there who hasn’t had a great day, gets a huge hit (Hendricks), it wasn’t his best barrel ever, but he knew he had to put the barrel on the ball, he did, made a play, scored the tying run and got the wheels rolling.
“We didn’t make an error after the third, we just battled, we kind of pride ourselves on being consistent, from the fourth inning on we were.”
More from this section
Cruz Lee and Jax Lee reached and scored in the top of the first inning for McLean County. Jax Lee also scored in the third inning after being hit by a pitch, and he singled and scored in the fifth inning. Corbin Martin reached on an error in the top of the second and scored after two stolen bases.
McLean County committed five errors.
“We played well early, Ray throws pretty well, we wanted to be patient,” McLean County coach Darren Lynam said. “We’re just young right now, it’s going to take some time, we kind of imploded a little bit the last couple of innings.
“If you don’t beat yourself you’ll have a pretty good chance, the last two or three innings we kind of beat ourselves.”
Owensboro is 2-1 on the season. McLean County is 1-1.
McLEAN COUNTY 211 010 0 — 5 6 5
OWENSBORO 100 125 x — 9 8 4
WP-Hallmark. LP-Lovell. 2B-Hume, Hallmark (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.