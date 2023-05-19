Owensboro High School rolled to an 11-3 win over Apollo in the 9th District baseball championship game Thursday night at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.
Both the Red Devils and Apollo advance to the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament scheduled to start Saturday at Hancock County.
The Red Devils went to 17-10 and have won nine straight games.
“It’s a really good step for our program, but it’s just a step,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “We’ve got to go to the regional tournament in two days, and there’s very little room for error there. We’re going to have to play really well if we expect to keep the season going.”
Owensboro High School broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Will Hume doubled and Trevor DeLacey singled before Eli Hampton hit a single up the middle to score one run and push OHS in front 3-2.
Evan Hampton reached on a bunt and Cayden Ray singled to left. OHS went up 4-2 when Hume stole home and DeLacey stole second.
Connor Hallmark’s double to the left field wall scored two runs for a 6-2 lead.
OHS put the game away in the fifth inning with four more runs. Hume doubled again, between Ty Ashley getting hit by a pitch and DeLacey walking. Evan Hampton drew a walk with the bases loaded to push OHS ahead 7-2. Hallmark walked with the bases loaded for an 8-2 lead. Blake Kimbrell singled and brought in two more runs for a 10-2 lead.
“We’re definitely seeing growth in our offense,” Fiorella said. “Earlier in the season, 2-strike at-bats you could chalk it up as an out. Now we fight a little bit, put the ball in play, move runners, get guys in. If you can keep that going in the postseason, you can keep the postseason going for a long time.
“Will Hume, he hit the ball hard, he was really good. He’s been swinging it well, that’s what we want to see from him. His last 10-12 games his batting average is probably .450. He’s in mid-season form, which is what we want.”
Eli Hampton hit a sacrifice fly to score the last run for OHS.
Eli Hampton reached on an error in the bottom of the first and Evan Hampton hit a run-scoring single. Kimbrell had an RBI groundout for a 2-1 OHS lead.
OHS had 13 hits and got three RBIs each from Hallmark and Kimbrell. DeLacey picked up the pitching win, and was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Apollo scored in the top of the first on Aiden Wells’ single that scored Will Strode, who walked to start the game. Strode tied the game 2-2 when he hit a home run to left in the top of the third.
Apollo scored its final run in the top of the seventh on Josh Mayes sacrifice fly. Braxton Franey took the pitching loss in relief.
Apollo managed six hits and went to 20-12 on the season.
“Because of the style of game it was, they did an outstanding job of doing what they wanted to do,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “We know they have lots of offensive firepower. The guys they put on the mound did a great job competing, doing what they needed to do.
“Once we had some of the defensive lapses that we had, and once we started to fall behind hitters on the mound, that’s a recipe for disaster for us. We have to work ahead, stay ahead, play great defense, we have to scratch up what we can scratch up to try and win. We knew coming in we had to treat this as what it was. This is not the ultimate prize, the ultimate prize is the regional championship.
APOLLO 101 000 1 — 3 6 2
OWENSBORO 200 441 x — 11 13 0
WP-DeLacey. LP-Franey. 2B-Hume 2, Hallmark (O). Smith (A). HR-Strode (A)
