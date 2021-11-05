Owensboro High School did what it wanted offensively, and made very few mistakes in a 42-7 win over Grayson County on Thursday.
The Red Devils won their opening game of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs at Rash Stadium, just like they were supposed to do, and they got an extra day of rest along with running their record to 10-1.
They will host the winner of Friday night’s Breckinridge County at Graves County matchup on Nov. 12.
“Feels like a Friday, except I’ve got to go home, set my alarm and get ready to go to school (Friday),” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “It is an advantage, we felt like we were in a position where we were going to take care of business tonight, and it gave us an opportunity to get an extra night of rest (and help with the officials situation). We came out of this healthy. Graves will be playing (Friday) night, we’ll have a close eye on that.”
Owensboro got touchdown runs of nine yards and five yards from Javius Taylor, a senior running back.
“Byrd had two touchdowns, good to see him get back in the mix there, he’s been dealing with a foot and ankle injury,” Fallin said.
Kenyata Carbon also scored two touchdowns, slipping tackles on an 11-yard scoring run and getting around the end quickly for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 late in the first quarter.
Tramel Barksdale had a hard-running touchdown run of seven yards. Barksdale finished with 76 yards on six carries.
OHS quarterback Kasey Boone connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Rogers that made it 35-0 in the middle of the second quarter. Boone was 4-of-5 passing for 63 yards.
Owensboro had short fields to work with most of the night, so its offensive production numbers weren’t huge. They were efficient, though.
OHS finished with 226 yards in total offense, with no turnovers.
“Kenyata and Tramel both did well, Kasey did well, I thought the offensive line did well, Khalil had a nice catch and score,” Fallin said. “We had a number of guys injured, minor injuries, that we rested to try and get healthy, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. I thought the subs that came in represented themselves well.”
Fallin seemed as impressed with his team committing just two penalties as he was with how it scored touchdowns.
“If you say you want to be a championship team, you can not be committing penalties,” Fallin said. “Some penalties are a part of the game, but especially the avoidable ones — procedural penalties, false starts, things that we can avoid — we have to avoid. That’s always good to play clean.”
Grayson County finished 4-7. The Cougars got on the board with an 18-yard touchdown run by Kaylor Decker. Grayson County had 113 yards in total offense.
OHS will start preparing for the second round in a couple of days.
“We’re going to give them tomorrow off, Saturday off, and get back at it Sunday,” Fallin said.
GRAYSON COUNTY 0 0 0 7 — 7
OWENSBORO 28 7 7 0 — 42
O-Taylor 9 run (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 7 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 11 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 6 run (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 16 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Taylor 5 run (Lanz kick)
G-Decker 18 run (Kane kick)
