Owensboro High School’s head football coach Jay Fallin and junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt were honored as the top coach and player in Class 5-A.
Fallin was named the KFCA Class 5-A Coach of the Year on Sunday, while Wimsatt was named the KFCA Class 5-A Player of the Year. The KFCA is the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
It continues a string of awards for Fallin and Wimsatt, who were also named the Messenger-Inquirer’s All-Area Coach of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year last month.
Fallin now sits fourth all-time in victories at OHS with 59.
Wimsatt is a highly-ranked quarterback prospect nationally, with offers from several Power Five schools, including Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior led Owensboro to a game-winning drive for one of its biggest victories in years last Friday. OHS beat Frederick Douglass 28-27 in the KHSAA football playoffs to advance to the 5-A championship game.
Wimsatt was 17-of-32 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He also ran 18 times for 75 yards.
For the season, Wimsatt has thrown for 2,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 408 yards and six more touchdowns.
