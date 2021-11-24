Kickoff for the Owensboro at Frederick Douglass (Lexington) Class 5A state semifinal high school football game has been moved to 5 p.m. (CST) Friday.
The teams are meeting in the state semifinals for the third straight year.
Tickets are $5 and will be available at the gate. Tickets are also available online for advance purchase through GoFAN. To purchase tickets online, go to: https://gofan.co/app/events/469179?schoolId=KY68229.
The game will be livestreamed through the NFHS Network. The link to the livestream is https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/frederick- douglass-high-school- lexington-ky/ gam0c273c7cee.
BOWLING
The Apollo Eagles bowling teams cruised to 7-0 wins over Bowling Green High School Monday night.
Senior captain Taylor Vance and freshman Madison Emmick led the way for the girls’ team, with Emmick rolling 20+ pins over her average in both games, and Vance setting a new personal high game of 166.
For the boys junior Jack Whitesell (junior) rolled clean games of 279 and 224 and Gavin Lewis (8th/Burns Middle) tied his personal best with a 218.
The season continues when a small contingent of Eagles will travel to Louisville on Friday for the Trinity High School “Black Friday Shamrock Shootout” tournament.
