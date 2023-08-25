Owensboro High School played strong up front and served well in a 3-0 sweep of Daviess County on Thursday night.
Owensboro won 25-22, 25-16, 25-10 at the Daviess County gym in its first 9th District match of the season. It was only Owensboro’s second match win over Daviess County since the 2014 season.
OHS is 4-5 on the season. Daviess County is 3-5.
Kiersten Taylor and Rose Larsen each served five aces for OHS, and Anna Travis served four aces. Chase Mather made 11 kills and had 15 digs. Addie Travis made nine kills and had 13 digs. Taylor had seven kills. Ava Fincher had 16 assists, 12 digs and two blocks. Anna Travis had 10 assists and seven digs. Larsen had 12 digs for OHS.
OHS built a 15-8 lead in the first set but had to withstand a 9-2 by DC late, which got the deficit down to 24-22 before giving up set point.
OHS got out to a 17-8 lead in the second set, and saw DC get back to within 20-14 before closing things out. The Lady Devils went in front 10-3 in the third set and maintained the advantage throughout to finish the sweep.
“I am very happy with how we played,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “Tonight we stayed focused. We talked about controlling the what we could control. The intensity, the talk, the energy, we were able to keep up the whole match.”
Owensboro’s front line play was solid throughout the match.
“Tonight they wanted to go up there and they swung hard,” Hibbs said of the front line play. “Daviess County puts up a strong block and we did a good job of hitting around it.”
Gracie Meserve made nine kills for Daviess County. Lauren Jean had five kills and Keleigh Payne had four kills. Maya Pollard had three blocks and 11 digs. Kayla Jones had 18 assists. Jean had 10 digs and Payne had nine digs for DC.
“The first set we dug a hole, we started to come back, the final was 25-22,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “If you look at our serves and silly mistakes, that makes up a lot. We had some unforced errors, had a couple of learning moments. Owensboro played well. Defensively we saw some really good things, but our blocking still needs to improve.
“I’m pleased with our effort and the way these girls stay upbeat and the energy they have. We know what we need to work on.”
Daviess County will host South Warren on Monday. Owensboro will go to Apollo on Tuesday.
