Owensboro High School has wanted to play at a faster pace with more shots going up for a couple of years now.
Through the first two games of this season, that formula has worked out well for the Lady Devils.
OHS is 2-0 with wins over Evansville Bosse and Ohio County where the Lady Devils scored 86 and 67 points.
Owensboro girls scored 67 points once in a game last season in January.
Owensboro scored 82 points in a Jan. 29, 2019 overtime win against Butler County.
“Everything we implemented last spring and last summer, it took awhile to get there,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “Our transition offense is a lot quicker, we’re getting good quality shots, and we’re confident we can make the shots.”
OHS started looking ahead not long after the 2021-22 season ended with a 13-16 record.
“We’ve been working on this for the last couple of years, we just didn’t have the pieces to be able to make it look the way it has so far this season,” Locher said. “We want to get up quick shots. If we take a good, quick shot, at least it’s better than a turnover.”
Unique Carter-Swanagan averaged 13.5 points in those two wins, and A’Lyrica Hughes averaged 10 points. Lindsey Gibson made four 3-pointers on a night when OHS hit 14 in its 86-20 win over Bosse on Monday night. Hughes scored 13 points in the 67-39 win at Ohio County on Tuesday.
“It was crazy, I believe in the team (3-point night), it was awesome actually, go out there, see everybody score, have fun,” Hughes said of the season opening win with all the 3-pointers. “We still have a lot of work to do. Each practice is a new day for us, as long as we get better each day it’s an accomplishment for me and the team.”
Hughes is considered one of the top players in the 9th District, and having more scoring threats on the floor with her should help Owensboro’s overall performance.
“”We’ve been going out playing hard, having fun, it’s not just a one person thing,” Hughes said. “I’m glad we all have our share of points. It’s everybody contributing. I like everyone scoring.”
A lot of scoring contributions allows Hughes to be a distributor and a scorer.
“It’s a little relief for A’Lyrica, I told her you don’t have to prove anything to anybody, we know what you can do,” Locher said. “We’ve talked with girls in the program about how many assists she’s missed out on because of missed easy shots.”
OHS should be better making easy shots and those from distance with all the practice the team has put in during the offseason.
“Most of our practices our focus was conditioning and shots,” Locher said. “We’d get up a couple of hundred shots, couple of hundred 3s, per time we were in, off the dribble 3s, pull up 3s, anything that could help build their confidence.”
The Lady Devils will meet Christian County on Friday in the Independence Bank Tipoff Classic.
“They’re going to be a little more athletic than the teams we’ve played so far, they can get up and down the floor with us,” Locher said. “We’re not where we want to be, we’ve still got a lot of room we need to grow in. We’ve got a good start, we want to be playing our best basketball in February, taking things from wins, taking things from losses and putting it together to hopefully be successful come tournament time. We’ve got to clean up our turnovers a little bit, we want to stay under 20 turnovers a game ourselves.”
