Owensboro High School got both of its goals from Rylee Cox, including her game-winner in the first overtime period, Tuesday night.
Cox’s second score, a golden goal off a corner kick in the 84th minute, led the Lady Devils to a 2-1 victory over Apollo in a 9th District girls’ soccer matchup at the OHS soccer complex.
Cox put OHS up 1-0 in the 50th minute when she settled a pass from Ella Grace May, who was working in the middle of Apollo’s defense.
Chandler Worth was in goal for Owensboro and was credited with seven saves.
Owensboro took 15 shots. The Lady Devils had numerous chances in the first half with at least four corner kicks.
“We played a very good first half, we just didn’t capitalize on our chances,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said. “Apollo came out in the second half prepared to play, they beat us in the half.
“What separated us in the overtime was I said to them ‘what if we get stopped tomorrow, what if there are no games?’ Go out and just pressure them, it showed when we kept getting so many corner kicks. You get so many, and it’s going to happen.”
OHS did have multiple corner kicks in the first of two 5-minute overtime periods. District games go to overtime and penalty kicks to avoid ties.
Alyssa Lawrence scored in the 62nd minute for Apollo, finishing a run where she kept after a deflected shot and followed it in for a goal.
Caitlyn Blandford had the assist on that goal.
Apollo keeper Jo Hutchinson was credited with 12 saves.
“For us to come in and be tied up in a district game, going to overtime, that was really good to see that,” Apollo coach David Woeste said. “It was good to see Alyssa get the goal to tie it up, that was awesome. I’m seeing a much different group of kids from last year.”
