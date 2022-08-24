OWESPTS-08-24-22 OHS GIRLS SOCCER DEPTH

Owensboro goalie Chandler Worth punts the ball during a game against Daviess County on Aug. 10 at the Owensboro Soccer Complex.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

When Owensboro High School coach Michael Lovett was asked to assess the girls soccer team in the preseason, he started with “we are a small team this year, but hopefully durable.”

Losing seven seniors from last season was a big hurdle for the Lady Devils, and with no JV team to pull from they needed to stay healthy if possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.