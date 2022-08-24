When Owensboro High School coach Michael Lovett was asked to assess the girls soccer team in the preseason, he started with “we are a small team this year, but hopefully durable.”
Losing seven seniors from last season was a big hurdle for the Lady Devils, and with no JV team to pull from they needed to stay healthy if possible.
The thin roster caught up to OHS late last week, when it had to postpone a couple of games because it was down to 10 players.
“We were nursing a few injuries going into the Apollo game last week, it was a tough, physical game, we woke up last Wednesday morning and we had a lot more injured players,” Lovett said. “We had Ohio County on Thursday and at Calloway County on Saturday, and we called them and told them we couldn’t field a team. We used that time to heal up, rest up. There were a lot of ice baths, a lot of stretching, just trying to get the team healthy.”
OHS took on Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday in a 9th District game, with Catholic winning 9-0. Chandler Worth was credited with 19 saves in the game. OHS is now 2-2.
OHS had beaten Apollo 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout last Tuesday.
“I told one of the coaches last week, I can foresee this isn’t the only time this is going to happen because of how thin we are,” Lovett said.
“District games are what matter the most. For us to try to have any postseason success we need to focus on those.”
More from this section
OHS was running into a roster age gap and it couldn’t replace the seven seniors from last year.
“We always want as many students participating in athletics as possible. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” OHS athletic director Todd Harper said. “Instead of bringing up several middle school student athletes to make a JV team, we decided it would be better in the long run to keep our middle school student-athletes together at the middle school. Hopefully this will work itself out and we will have our numbers back up in the very near future.”
Lovett wanted the team to try and recover physically before facing this week’s schedule. The Lady Devils will travel to LaRue County on Saturday and face Daviess County a second time August 30. DC beat OHS 5-0 to open the season.
“The break was good for them mentally,” Lovett said. “They have been going since preseason, even though we were having success, it was battle after battle. We opened with Daviess County, Paducah Tilghman was a battle, Apollo was a battle, we would lose a player or two a game. The Apollo game we lost four players, it took us from 14 to 10. We have 18 on the roster.
“The Apollo game we really showed our resolve. I thought Apollo outplayed us and for us to come out of that with the result we did was a testament to how mentally tough they were because they were physically battered.”
OHS has had to make a lot of adjustments on the field because of the injuries, playing in positions on the field where they’d never been before.
Lovett thinks OHS can regroup somewhat now.
“We can at least field a team that can compete a little bit,” Lovett said. “We’re a skilled team, we’re not expecting miracles, but we want to be able to compete a little bit. We would not have been able to field a team last week that could compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.