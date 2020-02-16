Both Samantha Phillips and Paige Neal had aimed at certain times during this swimming season for Owensboro High School.
OHS would use practices to simulate 200-yard freestyle races, seeing where its times stood week to week.
Those practices culminated in OHS winning that relay in 1:39.99 at the 2nd Region Meet last week at the Healthpark.
That was close to a meet record time (1:39.64) set in 2017 by Bowling Green.
Neal, Addison Callis, Phillips and Abby Warren swam the 200 freestyle and the 200 medley relay, which OHS also won (1:50.46).
As they head to the State Meet next week in Lexington, OHS coach Brad Schmied was looking for ways to cut time even more in the freestyle relay.
“I think there’s a way for us to go faster,” Schmied said. “The freestyle relay we’re looking to cut another second off.”
And this was after OHS swimming what is typically its best times in the regional meet.
“We’re not in position to win the regional meet because of numbers, but we were really strong in our races, winning eight out of 12, and we met every single one of our goals,” Schmied said.
Phillips was struggling with illness in the regional meet, but she said after that she would be recovered for the state meet.
“Sam on that Thursday wasn’t feeling great,” Schmied said. “I’ve coached her for so long that I could tell from how she looked that she didn’t feel well.”
She was good enough to win the 500 freestyle in 5:19.32. Phillips, a senior, is the regional record holder in the 500 free (5:07.96).
“Samantha’s training has been incredible this year,” Schmied said. “She pushed and pushed, and didn’t miss a beat. In the middle of the year she was putting together some strong times.”
There is concern in the relays now because of a recurring injury for Neal.
“She’s working through it, but we’re starting to figure out what we can do if she can’t go.”
OHS has had to navigate through some injury situations all season.
Julia Smith was poised to have a huge senior season and had put up some major times in the City-County Meet, but then she was also struck with a recurring injury. That basically knocked her out for the rest of the season.
“She was devastated,” Schmied said. “She had put together her best-ever times, and she was out. The regional meet was tough for her. She is still the face of the program, she had been with the team since sixth grade.”
“She has still been a big part of the team. She’s been there taking pictures, she’s putting together the yearbook. Everyone with the team is comforted by her being there.”
