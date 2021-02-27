Owensboro High School topped Butler County 46-40 in girls’ basketball at the OHS gym on Friday.
The Lady Devils won their fourth straight game (8-8).
Krystell Pappas led Owensboro with 12 points. A’Lyrica Hughes had 11 points.
Brooklyn Williams pulled down 15 rebounds for Owensboro.
Taylin Clark led Butler County with 14 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 10-9-11-10 — 40
OWENSBORO 10-9-13-14 — 46
Butler County (40) — Clark 14, T. Leach 9, Cardwell 8, Phelps 6, Taylor 2, G. Leach 1.
Owensboro (46) — Pappas 12, Hughes 11, Williams 7, Lawrence 7, Gibson 6, Sowders 2, Phillips 1.
McLEAN COUNTY 53, OHIO COUNTY 48
Bailei Walker and Makena Rush-Owen each had a double-double to lead the Lady Cougars (9-4).
Walker scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Rush-Owen scored 15 points had pulled down 16 rebounds.
McLean County will be top seed for the first time in the 10th District Tournament.
Ohio County was led by Kelsey Kennedy with 18 points. Ohio County is 8-5.
OHIO COUNTY 8-14-13-13 — 48
McLEAN COUNTY 9-21-15-7 — 53
Ohio County (48) — Kennedy 18, Embry 11, Bullock 6, Gaddis 5, Vanover 4, Smith 4.
McLean County (53) — Walker 24, Rush-Owen 15, McMahon 7, Patterson 5, Burrough 2.
