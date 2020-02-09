Owensboro High School put together several strong girls’ swimming performances in the 2nd Region Meet at the Healthpark on Saturday.
OHS won the 200-yard medley relay to start the second day of the meet. The Lady Devils also got the first of two individual wins from Samantha Phillips in the 200 freestyle.
Phillips won her second event, the 500 freestyle, in 5:19.32. Phillips, a senior, won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.36.
Paige Neal, an OHS sophomore, swept the 50 and 100 freestyle. Neal won the 50 in 24.19 and the 100 in 53.10.
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to the State Swim Meet on Feb. 20-22 at the University of Kentucky.
“I had a very big day, I’m very proud of myself,” Neal said. “A lot better times. I’ve wanted to get these times since I started swimming. I’ve been training so hard, been through injuries, I was so close yesterday. This morning I woke up ready to come and kick it, really go out there and swim.
Georgia Warren, a seventh grader, was a surprise winner for OHS in the 1-meter diving earlier in the week.
“I thought I would place somewhere around the top, but it didn’t think I was gonna get first. I was really surprised,” Warren said. “My front approaches, I was scared for those the whole night, I was working on those making sure they were spot on.”
OHS also won the 200 freestyle relay with Neal, Addison Callis, Phillips and Abby Warren swimming in 1:39.99. Those same four swimmers won the 200 medley in 1:50.46.
Callis took second for OHS in the 200 individual medley (2:19.02).
Warren won the 100 breast (1:08.48) and Callis was second (1:09.14).
Phillips had a challenging day because of sickness, but she was able to push through with two regional championships.
“Coming in I was not feeling too well, it was a mix of the nerves, not being able to sleep, I was not expecting what I did to happen today,” Phillips said. “I had to swim with my heart and my head. Our girls did amazing, they always show up, they came through. No matter the obstacles, we can work around it.”
Phillips was named the 2nd Region Most Outstanding Swimmer and OHS coach Brad Schmied was girls Coach of the Year in the region. Those votes were by regional coaches.
Schmied had thought all season the girls’ team had a chance to be good, and the Lady Devils proved up to the challenge.
“We won (eight) of 12 events, we were dominating, girls we had absolutely stepped up,” Schmied said. “We had personal bests across the board. Paige had four wins counting relays, those were best times for her. Phillips was sick, so we had to do some strategy with her, we had to regroup.”
Neal had 252 power points for best in the meet and All-Region. Phillips, Callis and Warren were also All-Region swimmers.
On the boys side, Cort Hobelmann from Owensboro Catholic won two regional championships.
Hobelmann and Trevor Church from Daviess County swept the 100 freestyle. Hobelmann won the first of his two regional titles in 47.86. Church swam in 49.88.
Hobelmann also won the 100 backstroke in 53.40.
“They were surprising races,” Hobelmann said of his winning times. “Yesterday I dropped over a second and a half, the freestyle part today I dropped another .4 seconds. If I swam to my best I thought I could win. The team did great, they put the hardest work into their events.”
Jude Neal was second in the 50 freestyle for Catholic in 22.53.
Owensboro Catholic was fourth overall in the team competition with 336 points. Bowling Green won the combined regional championship with 994.5 points.
“We had a lot of great swims, we improved on times today,” Catholic coach Erica Crabtree said. “You have to be set from the minute you walk in this place. That was the most focused I’ve ever seen Cort Hobelmann.”
OHS was fifth (283), Daviess County was sixth (237.5) and Apollo was eighth (178). Muhlenberg County scored 156 points and Ohio County scored 151.
BG also won the girls’ competition with 449.5 points. OHS was fourth (279), DC was fifth (146.5), Muhlenberg County was sixth (108). Catholic had 66 points.
Catholic was fourth in the boys with 270 points. BG won with 545 points. Ohio County was fifth (127), Apollo was sixth (104), DC was eighth (91) and Muhlenberg County scored 48 points.
Hobelmann and Jack Raymer were All-Region swimmers for Catholic.
