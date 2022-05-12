Paige Neal and Reece Carroll will be crossing the Ohio River to continue their college athletic careers.

Neal will be swimming for the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

Carroll will be running for Indiana University in Bloomington.

They each had a signing ceremony at Owensboro High School on Wednesday.

USI is a new NCAA Division I school which has just jumped from D-II. USI will compete in The Summit League in men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Neal will be joining a brand new program at USI.

USI was accepted as a full member of the Ohio Valley Conference in February as it transitions to NCAA Division I.

USI will begin competing in the OVC and The Summit this fall.

Indiana is in the Big 10.

Neal knows the work load will increase trying to compete in D1, even at a mid-level conference.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited because Division 1 is top tier, it’s feels amazing to go and swim at this level,” Neal said. “I know there will be a lot more morning practices, and the people we’ll be competing against will be a lot better.”

Neal won the 50 and 100 freestyle regional championships, which was an accomplishment in itself.

“My sophomore year I had a really good state, my junior year I went through knee surgery because of dislocations, I was nervous about whether I could get back up to where I was, but I did,” Neal said of her senior season. “I got first in region for individual events, I placed at state where I wanted to be. I worked through the injury better than what I thought I could.”

Carroll has been an improving 400 runner for OHS over the last couple of seasons. Carroll was third in the 400 at the KHSAA Class 3-A state meet last year.

Bob O’Brien, a long-time track coach at OHS, contacted a college teammate who is now an assistant coach at Indiana (Ed Bethea) to see if Carroll could find a place to run in college.

“I went on a visit, everything just fell in place, I’ve got a place on the roster, I have to work to get up to Big 10 competition,” said Carroll, who also missed several weeks this season with some nagging injuries, but he’s returned to form in getting ready for this year’s regional meet.

“He’s got to put some work in, but I think he can do it,” O’Brien said.