Owensboro High School has to replace a lot of talented football players from one of its most successful 4-year groups ever.
With many players stepping into major new roles, Owensboro, one of the best programs over the last three years in Class 5-A, will open its season with some serious tests. OHS reached the semifinals of the 5-A playoffs last year, falling to eventual champion Fredrick Douglass 14-2.
This is a revamped OHS team that is missing a huge chunk of yardage and touchdowns, a lot of hard-hitting tackles, and the intangibles of leadership from players who logged hundreds of practice and game hours over the years.
To be the best, the Red Devils believe they have to play the best. That theory will be put to the test as OHS will open the season against two of the better football teams in their particular classifications in Kentucky.
Christian Academy-Louisville is Friday on the road for the season opener. CAL rolled to the Class 3-A state championship with a 15-0 season in 2022.
Archnemesis Bowling Green will be the second week opponent on Aug. 25 in Rash Stadium. Bowling Green lost to Fredrick Douglass in the Class 5-A championship game last December.
This isn’t some radical departure in scheduling undertaken by the Red Devils this season. They have started with some powerhouse openers the last two seasons, but those were veteran Devil teams with talent stacked across several classes.
OHS played Saint Xavier twice in the last two years, but the Red Devils had Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback in one of those matchups at Rash Stadium. Two games later in 2021, Wimsatt’s OHS career would be through when he enrolled early at Rutgers, where he will be the starting quarterback this season.
The Red Devils went to Saint Xavier to start the 2022 season, and they put up a respectable 28-14 performance.
More from this section
The Red Devils played well in that game, but that may have affected how they approached their next couple of games by giving them a false sense of how good they were.
OHS would be brought back to earth two weeks later, in a 21-17 upset at Owensboro Catholic that would resonate for both teams throughout the rest of the season.
Owensboro’s RPI took a hit from the loss to the Aces, one of the better teams in Class 2-A last season.
Now, to this matchup at CAL. OHS isn’t without talent, not by a long stretch. Eli Hampton and Evan Hampton have experience and are good football players. Deion Winstead is poised to be perhaps the latest in a long line of powerful, explosive running backs for OHS.
Trevor DeLacey is the new starting quarterback, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in a big league opening game on the road.
OHS should still be good up front, which has also been a hallmark of quite a few years for the Red Devils.
Nothing here is saying this OHS football team won’t excel throughout this season, like has happened the last three seasons. What is known about these Red Devils right now is they are untested as a lead group at this level.
OHS won 35 games in the last three seasons with a veteran group leading the way and growing each year as well. This particular OHS team hasn’t won a game yet, but it will get its first high-profile chance Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.