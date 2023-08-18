Owensboro High School has to replace a lot of talented football players from one of its most successful 4-year groups ever.

With many players stepping into major new roles, Owensboro, one of the best programs over the last three years in Class 5-A, will open its season with some serious tests. OHS reached the semifinals of the 5-A playoffs last year, falling to eventual champion Fredrick Douglass 14-2.

