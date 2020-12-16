Owensboro High School had two weeks of actual game planning time to get ready for its Class 5-A state football semifinals matchup with Frederick Douglass.
OHS got the extra week when Louisville Fairdale had to drop out of the football playoff bracket because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Red Devils showed how prepared they were when Kenyatta Carbon was in perfect position to intercept a pass on the first play of the FD game and take it back 44 yards for a touchdown.
OHS held on for a 28-27 win in the 5-A semifinals.
Teams can do some advance game-planning during the playoffs, anticipating matchups down the line from early-round games.
OHS has a major matchup with longtime rival Bowling Green in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Red Devils are 12-0. Bowling Green is 9-2.
“We’re always trying to anticipate future opponents because you have to start getting film,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Film has evolved so much, if you’re doing your job as a coach you ought to have every game. You want to have every one of your opponents’ games during the season. That’s networking, because obviously they’re not going to give them to you. You have to go out and get them from their opponents.”
Those film libraries are good to have, so coaches can start some informal study of teams they could play.
“Yes, you do look at them, you can’t share them with the kids,” Fallin said. “There’s a fine line of keeping your kids focused on the task at hand while being conscientious about preparing for the future.
“Last week, while being aware of what the future probably held, we were all very much focused on Douglass.”
The focus on Bowling Green since last weekend has been complete.
“The nice thing is, we don’t have to get ready for anybody next week,” Fallin said. “Singular focus on the Purples and excited for the opportunity.”
That opportunity will come on Dec. 19, which is six days before Christmas.
“I just happened to look down at my watch and it’s Dec. 15, which is actually six months since we started,” Fallin said. “It’s been a long haul. I don’t think there’s been a six month football season. You usually start on July 10th and finish the first week of December.”
It is always special for a high school football team to be practicing on the last week of the season, but this trip to the state championship game might have a little more meaning because of the uncertainty that surrounded these last six months.
“It is different, we’ve had really good weather for this time of year,” Fallin said. “We talked to the kids about the weather, you have to earn the right to play in the cold. We say that in the summer when it’s hot and there’s sweat rolling down your back, just remember, soon enough it’s going to be freezing cold. We’re excited about playing in the cold.”
Being able to keep coaching the Devils through this long football calendar has been a good time for Fallin and the staff.
“What it’s been, because this has been a really fun group of kids to coach, it’s been a pleasure to extend the opportunity to coach them,” Fallin said.
