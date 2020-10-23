Due to Henderson being a “red” county after Thursday’s COVID-19 report, Owensboro High School will not play at Henderson County in high school football next Friday night (Oct. 30) as originally scheduled, according to OHS athletic director Todd Harper.
Owensboro will now move its scheduled Nov. 6 game against Breckinridge County up a week to Oct. 30, in order to help Breck County and Muhlenberg County have a date to make up the Class 5-A district game they missed due to COVID-19.
When OHS hosts Breck County at Rash Stadium, it will mark the end of the 2020 regular season for the Red Devils, who enter Friday’s game at Grayson County undefeated (6-0, 3-0 in 5-A district).
VOLLEYBALL TRINITY FALLS TO GRAYSON IN FINALS
Grayson County posted a 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Whitesville Trinity in the championship game of the 12th District Volleyball Tournament at Butler County High School in Morgantown.
Both the Lady Cougars (17-3) and Lady Raiders (10-10) advance to the next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
Stat leaders for Trinity included Hannah Nash (9 kills, 3 digs), Josie Aull (13 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs), Corli Mills (4 kills, 2 digs), Abigail Payne (5 digs), Taylor Pedley (9 digs), Bailey Millay (3 digs), Kenzie McDowell (3 digs), Caroline Hall (3 digs), and Jenna McDowell (4 kills).
