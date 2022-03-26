Owensboro High School has hit the ball pretty well in building a 3-2 record so far this baseball season.
The Red Devils put up 10 hits on the way to an 8-3 win over McLean County on Friday at Shifley Park.
“Our offense was good in spots,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “The problem that we’ve had is we strikeout in key situations, when we can add to a lead or cut into a lead, we have a strikeout instead of a fly ball that could score a run. We’re just trying to work to get better and identify pitches we want and do some damage when we get them.
“Base running, we made a couple of base running mistakes, we’ve just got to learn from them and make sure we don’t make the mistake again.”
Will Hume had an RBI double in the fifth inning and Evan Hampton scored a run with his single in the fourth inning.
OHS jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Cayden Ray walked, moved around and stole home base. Kindrick Williams doubled in the second inning, stole third and scored on a sacrifice by Hume.
Brady Benjamin reached and scored when Evan Hampton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 3-0 lead. Trevor DeLacey singled and scored from third on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.
McLean County cut the lead to 4-3 with a 3-run rally with two outs in the top of the third inning. Tyler Larkin tripled and scored on an HB Whitaker single. Cruz Lee singled in a second run and a third scored on the throw.
OHS stretched the lead to 5-3 on Evan Hampton’s RBI single. Hume’s RBI double followed in the fifth, Blake Kimbrell hit a standup triple that scored Evan Hampton in the bottom of the sixth. Connor Hallmark picked up another RBI with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth for the final run of the game.
Ray picked up the win and he struck out seven for OHS.
“Cayden did a really good job commanding his fastball,” Fiorella said. “Jacob Mitchell did a good job of keeping them off balance in relief. We didn’t give up any runs later in the game because he was able to keep them off balance with wrinkles.
Cruz Lee was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead McLean County. The Cougars are 3-2.
McLEAN COUNTY 003 000 0 — 3 9 3
OWENSBORO 130 112 x — 8 10 1
