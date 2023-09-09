Will Hume shot a 75 to win the City-County boys’ golf individual championship Wednesday-Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course. Hume led Owensboro High School to a 322 team score, which also was good for the City-County championship.
Cole Crews shot 80, Walker Gaddis shot 82 and Will Rickard shot 85 for the Red Devils.
Grant Broughton shot 76 for second individually and he led Daviess County to a 338 team score. Logan Mewes and Bransen Berry each shot 87, and Will Kemplin shot 88 for DC.
Owensboro Catholic shot 342 as a team and was led by Luke Estes with an 81. Houston Danzer shot 83, Hayden Crabtree shot 86 and Tanner McFadden shot 92.
Apollo shot 352 as a team and was led by Trevor Cecil with a 79, which was third individually. Lane Skinner shot 90, Ethan Clements shot 91, and Carter Kimmel shot 92.
The girls’ City-County Golf Tournament will play its final 9 holes on Monday.
THURSDAY RESULTS GIRLS SOCCER HENDERSON COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO 1
Owensboro’s Sydney Lovett scored in the 49th minute off of Ella Hall’s assist.
Henderson scored three goals in the first half, adding one more late in the second half. Emma Wilkins had 15 saves for the Lady Devils. OHS has 11 shots on goal. OHS is 2-9 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO 3, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
Owensboro shut out Hancock County 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 at the OHS gym.
Rose Lawson had five digs and four aces for Owensboro. Chase Mather had six kills, six digs and four aces for OHS. Kiersten Taylor had nine kills, five aces. Mollie Bratcher had three kills, five aces. Addie Travis had 12 kills, eight aces. Anna Travis had five assists, three aces and two kills. Ava Fincher had 24 assists.
The Lady Devils are 6-7 on the season. Hancock County is 2-8 on the season.
