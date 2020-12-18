Andrew Lanz has been a valuable point producer for Owensboro High School’s football team.
He hasn’t even scored a touchdown.
Lanz, a sophomore placekicker for the Red Devils, has been pretty dead solid when kicking extra points.
Lanz has made 63 of 64 attempts this season — a 98.4% success rate. He is averaging 5.7 extra points a game.
The only players who’ve scored more for OHS, via rushing or receiving touchdowns, are Ethan Avery with 74 points and Trevon Tinsley with 68 points.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has thrown 26 touchdown passes, and he’s ran for six more touchdowns.
“He’s done that without kicking a single field goal,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “That’s something that will develop as he gets older.”
“It all comes from the offense; I can’t kick a PAT if we don’t score a touchdown,” Lanz said.
He should get a chance to add to that total when Owensboro takes on Bowling Green in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game of the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals.
Lanz and the entire Red Devil team learned how truly valuable extra points are last Friday night.
OHS held on to beat Frederick Douglass 28-27 in the Class 5-A playoffs state semifinals in part because Frederick Douglass’ placekicker had a tough night.
“The most common margin of victory in football is one point,” Fallin said. “That’s statistically true. It has to be taken very seriously.”
Frederick Douglass freshman Cooper Ranvier missed an extra point after his team had gone up 27-21 with five minutes left in the game.
More critically, Ranvier missed a 27-yard field goal with 23.7 seconds to play that likely would’ve been a game-winning kick.
The most important PAT in Lanz’s career, so far, was in between those two Frederick Douglass kicks. OHS scored a touchdown to tie the game 27-27 with 1:56 left.
Lanz got a good hold from Gavin Wimsatt after a good snap from Ben Flaherty to convert.
“I knew they were going after it as hard as they could, it meant everything for both teams, but I had to treat it like every other one,” Lanz said. “I didn’t want to get it in my head and mess anything up.”
Lanz watched along with everybody else in Rash Stadium as Ranvier set up for the late field goal try, which missed left.
“Oh, yeah, I watched him, just a little bit, just to think of the mindset I would have,” Lanz said. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself, you don’t want to keep it in your head, you just treat it like every other kick.”
Every other kick has to be the same as every other kick — in practice or in a game.
“Yes, consistency is important,” Lanz said. “Probably by myself I practice about 30 to 40 kicks a day, trying to keep the same repetition through everything, get all my PATs in, field goals.”
The snap, hold and kick are all equally important for a successful PAT or field goal.
“I can’t kick the ball if it’s not a good snap or a good hold,” Lanz said.
Fallin had complete confidence Lanz was going to make the score 28-27.
“I knew he was going to deliver,” Fallin said. “I knew we were going to have a good snap from Ben, a good hold from Gavin, a good kick from Drew and they were going to block up front. (Frederick Douglass) came after it as hard as anybody has come after a PAT; our kids blocked and we got it off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.