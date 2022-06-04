King Combest is the third seed in the 100-meter dash in the Class 3-A State Track and Field Meet.
Combest just finished his 8th grade year at Owensboro Middle School. He will be competing for Owensboro High School as the Region 1 100 meter champion.
The 3-A state meet will be quite a jump up in competition for Combest, whose performances have already set him up as one of the best middle school sprinters in the US.
Combest will need to have his top 100 race to compete with a pair of Louisville seniors Saturday morning at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex. The 3-A meet starts at 8 a.m. CT in Lexington.
Jaylen Cole from Male is the top seed at 10.66. Terrance O’Bannon from Eastern is second at 10.79. Combest ran 10.91 at the regional meet.
“Anything is possible,” OHS coach Drew Hall said when asked if Combest could pull off a win against two seniors who are physically stronger.
Combest is very confident going into this race.
“I’m putting it in my mind that I want to dust these kids and let everybody know who I am, what I’m capable of doing,” King said. “Like I told my dad, if I come in dead last you’re going to love me no matter what. My dad’s ready, he’s pumped, we’re all pumped.”
Bob O’Brien has been a long-time track coach with the OHS program, working a lot with sprinters. O’Brien coached Casey Combest, King’s dad and a nationally known high school sprinter at OHS himself, and isn’t surprised in King’s faith in his ability.
“There’s no sense in running unless you’re planning on winning,” O’Brien said Wednesday during one of OHS’ last workouts before the state meet. “He’s looking at it like ‘I didn’t do all this, all this work, all this season to get third. Go after them, try to win, if I don’t win I don’t, but if I do then I’ve reached my goals.’ His dad had it and he does too, he’s got a very competitive mindset, it’s way above his age, and his talent goes right along with his mindset.
“People overlook him because of his age, ‘ah he’s an 8th grader so he shouldn’t win.’ It was the same with Casey, you see a guy 5-7, 135, beating everybody, it’s got nothing to do with how you look.”
O’Brien knows that Cole and O’Bannon are the clear favorites, but he’s not counting Combest out of a high podium finish at all.
“The Male and Eastern guys, they’ve beat each other this year, everybody is looking at them, maybe King can get in there,” O’Brien said. “King starts as well as his father, he’s more powerful out of the blocks. When they line up, the whole crowd will be quiet, it will be big, it’s supposed to be a battle between Male, Eastern, and King. He’s done the work.”
Combest will also be the leadoff leg in the OHS 4x100 relay, which is expected to be a challenger for that state championship as well. OHS is the seventh seed (43.45).
“I really like our chances in the 4x100 and 4x200,” Hall said. “We’ve switched up some things, in the 4x100 we put Javius Taylor in there (a little faster), I think we can go real low 40s.”
Combest, Khalil Rogers, Javius Taylor and Maurice Moorman will run the 4x100.
In the 4x200 it will be Taylor, Dartez Basham, Rogers and Reece Carroll in the fourth leg.
Carroll is the 11th seed in the 400, but he is expected to score for OHS. Carroll also qualified in the 200.
Moorman is the eighth seed in the long jump (21-3) and he is expected to score higher than that at State. Moorman is also competing in the pole vault.
Ethan Pendleton from OHS is the seventh seed in the high jump, and Hall wouldn’t be surprised if he was in contention for the state championship.
Apollo’s girls 4x100 relay team is the sixth seed (51.32) with Emily Bertke, Carlie Murphy, Taraya Thompson and Analea Sanders the first four runners listed for the relay. Sanders from Apollo qualified for the girls 100 dash.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo qualified in the girls discus.
Owensboro girls also qualified for the 4x100 relay. Trinity Hogg from Owensboro qualified in the girls shot put.
Thomas Ashby from Apollo qualified ninth for the boys 1,600. Ashby also qualified in the 3,200.
Daviess County girls had a 4x800 relay qualify for the state meet. Owensboro girls also had a 4x800 relay qualify for state. Lucy Spaw from DC qualified for the girls 1,600.
Muhlenberg County had a boys 4x800 relay qualify for the state meet.
Alexandrea Schneider from Ohio County qualified for the girls 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Morgan Kobyliknski from Ohio County qualified for the girls 1,600. Kobylinski is the eighth seed in the 800 (2:23.61).
Collin James from Daviess County and Eli Early from Owensboro qualified for the boys 110 hurdles.
Nolan Kurz from Daviess County qualified in the boys 800. Max Dees qualified in the triple jump.
Isaac Southard from Ohio County qualified for the boys 100 dash. Southard also qualified in the 200. Luke Southard from Ohio County qualified in the high jump.
Owensboro girls had a 4x200 relay qualify for the state meet. Muhlenberg County boys qualified for the 4x200 relay.
Chandler Worth from Owensboro qualified in the high jump. Worth also qualified in the pole vault.
