Boone takes QB reins for OHS
Few high school football programs could thrive following the loss of an elite quarterback such as Gavin Wimsatt, who pulled the plug on his Owensboro High School career following Friday night’s 49-42 conquest of host Daviess County at Reid Stadium.
The Red Devils, however, are hoping to be one of those rare exceptions.
“We’ll be meeting and working as a staff as we move forward,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. “There has always been a solid next-man-up mentality within our program, and I fully believe that our kids will rally behind that — we’ll pull together and work hard to become the best football team we can be.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wimsatt, who has opted to enroll early at Rutgers University, led OHS to 26 victories in 30 games as a starter the past two-plus seasons — helping the Red Devils reach the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinals as a sophomore in 2019 and the state title game last season.
Now, OHS must find other ways to get to the promised land.
Leading the way will be the new starting quarterback, Kasey Boone, a 6-foot-1, 142-pound junior who has completed 2-of-7 passes for 31 yards in limited backup duty to Wimsatt.
“We have the utmost confidence in Kasey,” Fallin said. “He’s a very effective passer and he knows the offense as well as the coaches do. He will have great control of the offense as our quarterback.”
Option 1 for Boone will likely be putting the ball in the hands of junior Kenyata Carbon as much as possible.
Against DC, Carbon electrified the fans with touchdown sprints of 62, 25 and 64 yards, and played a heavy role in sealing the game’s outcome with a stupendous 80-yard kickoff return for a fourth-quarter score that broke a 35-all tie in an epic shootout.
Carbon finished with 180 rushing yards on only 10 carries and, for the record, has scored eight TDs in the past two games; having also scored four times in the Red Devils’ 44-7 rout of host Apollo on Aug. 27.
In three games this season, Carbon has carried 23 times for 278 yards (12.1 yards per carry).
“He’s been lights out for us,” Fallin said of Carbon. “He’s a very effective football player in all three phases of the game.”
Moreover, Carbon has talented company in the backfield, including Tramel Barksdale and, when healthy, Javius “Bird” Taylor.
“The investment we’ve made in the run game is about to pay dividends,” Fallin said. “We’ve worked very hard on improving our run game since being unable to move the ball effectively against Bowling Green in the state championship game. We became determined to fix that, and we’ve made great strides in that area.”
Fallin said his staff will be exploring ways to best utilize Carbon’s game-breaking talent.
“A lot of options are on the table right now,” Fallin said. “It’s my belief that having a “Wildcat” package is a good thing, and that’s definitely something we’ll be taking a look at.
“One thing we are not going to do is get behind center and run the ball 40 straight times out of the I formation.
“There will be changes in the offense because of the change of personnel, but they will be subtle adjustments.”
OHS (2-1) plays host to City-County rival Owensboro Catholic (0-3) on Friday night at Rash Stadium.
