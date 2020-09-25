Owensboro High School will begin its quest for the top seed in Class 5-A, District 1, when it hosts Ohio County on Friday.
The Red Devils appear poised to make another successful run through their district schedule, starting the season 2-0. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 5-A.
OHS survived Daviess County 42-34 last Friday, and OHS coach Jay Fallin wants to see OHS’ offense hold on to the ball better.
OHS lost two fumbles and Gavin Wimsatt had two passes intercepted. OHS tried to be more aggressive in practice this week to correct the turnovers.
“At times we played really well on offense, other times we weren’t as consistent as we needed to be,” Fallin said of the win over Daviess County. “We had a four-and-out when we created a turnover on a kickoff, we could’ve gone up 28-7 if we’d scored.
“Against Apollo we scored on every series. But, despite not playing nearly as cleanly as we did in our opened we still scored 42 points.”
Fallin thought OHS played with a lot of heart and effort against Daviess County, but the Devils need to get more game experience on that side of the ball.
OHS did all the good things needed on special teams. OHS has only punted once this season.
Fallin also made certain to give an improved Daviess County team credit.
Now, the Red Devils are looking to get better against an Ohio County team that is 1-1.
DC beat the Eagles 41-16 in a season opener that was close at halftime.
Ohio County turned things around last week with a 45-7 win at Muhlenberg County.
The Mustangs had a tough time with Ohio County running back Q’Daryius Jennings, who churned out 289 yards on 21 carries. Jennings scored on runs of 73, 61 and five yards.
Quarterback Devin Goff was also effective, hitting 7-of-15 passes for 128 yards while also running for three touchdowns at Muhlenberg County.
The challenge will be a little different going against OHS this week.
“Ohio is really big up front, they have a really good running back in Jennings,” Fallin said. “With Q, this is the third consecutive week we’re going against a big running back, and we’re going against a big offensive line. We have to continue to grow up on the defensive line.”
Daviess County had an advantage with its offensive line against the Red Devils.
With Wimsatt at the controls at quarterback, Owensboro wants to eliminate the mistakes that showed up against DC.
Wimsatt has thrown for 366 yards with four touchdowns and ran for another 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Ethan Avery has hit his stride early with 273 yards and three touchdowns. Avery is good for 8.8 yards per carry so far.
Still, Fallin wants to make sure his team is putting up points when it gets the chance.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Fallin said. “If we get in the red zone we need to score.”
