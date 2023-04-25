Owensboro High School broke a 4-game losing streak with a 3-2 baseball win over Hancock County on Monday at Shifley Park.
The Red Devils were last on the field for a game last Thursday, when they gave up a big lead and fell to Owensboro Catholic 18-9.
They did a much better job in this game of pitchers working ahead, and hitters executing when they needed to.
“We made a couple of errors, they did hurt, but at the end of the day we kept battling,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “That’s what we’re trying to get our guys to do.
“We’ve got to execute pitches, we’ve got to put the ball in play, and we’ve just got to make the routine plays. Our pitchers were much better tonight on working ahead, they were better getting outs with two strikes, that’s important. Credit to our defense, they had a handful of really hard hit balls that were out.”
Starting pitcher Trevor DeLacey gave up three hits in four innings. Kaleb Ashley didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief, and Connor Hallmark did the same in his one inning of work.
The Hornets struck in the first inning with a Drew Lyday double scoring Cole Dixon with the first run. Dixon reached on an error to start the game.
OHS tied the game in the bottom of the first when courtesy runner Will Hume scored from third on an error on a ball hit by Cayden Ray.
Hancock County went up 2-1 in the top of the third when Dixon doubled to left, then came around to score on Kaleb Keown’s double to right field.
Owensboro went up for good with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hume was pinch hitting to leadoff the inning and delivered a line drive single to center. Evan Hampton drove in Hume with a single to tie things 2-2. Hampton scored from third on a passed ball for the go-ahead run.
“We kind of struggled, we only had two barrels going into the fifth,” Fiorella said. “We put in a pinch hitter, Will Hume, he’s 3-for-3 pinch hitting. He got behind with two strikes, just put the barrel to the ball and made something happen, that’s what kind of got us going.
“We got guys on, we moved them around a little bit. We’ve got to cash in with a 2-out hit, those things are the difference in district, regional and the postseason, you’ve got to be able to do that if you’re going to win.”
OHS went to 9-10 on the season with the win.
Hancock County has put together one of the best record in the 3rd Region so far this season at 13-5. Jordan Payne took the pitching loss with six strikeouts, three walks and three walks.
“Our pitching threw well enough to win the game,” Hancock County coach Brad Keown said. “From a hitting standpoint we had some good hits, but we didn’t lay the bunts down when we needed. Defensively we played the ball well.
“From Class ‘A’ on, we’ve played well, moved runners when we need to. Pitching has been our strong point all season. We feel confident every time we step on the mound that guys are going to keep us in the game. For the last few weeks we’ve played pretty good baseball.”
Hancock had a 4-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
HANCOCK COUNTY 101 000 0 — 2 3 1
OWENSBORO 100 020 x — 3 3 2
WP-K. Ashley. LP-Payne. 2B-Dixon, Lyday, Keown (H).
