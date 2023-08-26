OHS VOLLEY FEATURE

Owensboro’s Addie Travis (20) celebrates a point from her spike along with Kiersten Taylor (17), left, and Rose Larsen (1) against Daviess County during Thursday’s match at DCHS.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro High School had a long victory drought in volleyball against Daviess County heading into the 2022 season. DC had won every match against OHS going back through the 2015 season.

The Lady Devils broke through on Sept. 22, 2022 with a tough 3-2 win over Daviess County in their second regular season match (12-25, 25-23, 9-25, 25-22, 15-11). DC ended Owensboro’s season on Oct. 17 in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament, winning 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-21).

