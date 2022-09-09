Throughout his exceptional athletic career at Owensboro High School, Kenyata Carbon has been recognized by friend and foe alike as a difference-maker on the field or court of competition.
Now in his senior season as a top-tier Red Devils football star, Carbon has evolved into one of the commonwealth’s most explosive game-breakers.
“He has a lot of tools in his tool box,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said of Carbon, a 5-foot-11, 166-pound running back-defensive back. “As a runner, he has great vision, he’s explosive, he can take the ball inside or outside on gap schemes, and he makes good decisions as the play develops.
“He gets north on you, he’s developed a great stiff-arm, and he’s almost always going to gain yardage.
“Beyond all this, he wants the ball in his hands in big situations, he catches the ball well out of the backfield, and he’s a very good blocker — Kenyata is the total package back there.”
The numbers bear this out.
In the first three games of the 2022 season, Carbon has rushed for 462 yards on only 54 carries (8.6 ypc) and six touchdowns, adding three receptions for 31 yards and another score.
No team, including defending KHSAA Class 6-A state champion St. Xavier, has come close to holding him under 100 yards, and in Owensboro’s Week 2 conquest of Apollo Carbon zipped for 204 rushing yards on only 17 attempts and scored five total touchdowns.
“I just try to play hard on every down and represent Owensboro High School the best I can, that’s really what it comes down to,” said Carbon, who has been a member of a Class 5-A state runner-up team (2020) and two state semifinalist teams (2019, 2021) during his Red Devil career.
More from this section
“When I was younger, I knew some of the (Owensboro) players and I looked up to them. I knew back then, watching the games at Rash (Stadium) as a kid, that someday I wanted to do that, to be like them. It was exciting to watch the games back then, and it’s exciting to play in the games now — there’s nothing quite like it.
“I think the biggest stride I have made in my career is being a better teammate — that’s something I’m proud of.”
As a junior in 2021, Carbon put up impressive numbers despite missing four games to injury. He rushed for 681 yards on only 69 carries (9.9 ypc) and scored 12 touchdowns, made six receptions for 103 yards and three TDs, intercepted four passes, and registered 47 total tackles. He also returned a kickoff for a score.
Also a Red Devils basketball superstar, having been selected Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year in 2021-22, Carbon is fully focused for the time being on leading the OHS football program where it hasn’t been since 1986 — to a KHSAA state championship.
“I think the key to us getting where we want to be is to trust each other and to stay connected throughout the season,” Carbon said. “We need to be very focused, but we also don’t need to rush anything. On offense, it comes down to taking what the defense gives you — play every down as hard as we can play it on both sides of the line.
“Right now, we’re not the team we should be, but we have the potential to put together a great season, to acheive our goals — and we have big goals.”
Carbon, meanwhile, wants to look back at his career years from now and have no regrets.
“Being part of this program has been huge for me, and I’ve put my heart and soul into it — laid it all out there,” he said. “Playing football here has been great. The nerves are still there with the Friday night lights and all that. I still get chills every time I step on the field, when it’s go-time — oh yeah, I love it.”
