It took a quarter for Owensboro High School to get its engines running in the 9th District Tournament semifinals.
The Red Devils were looking at a first-quarter deficit before they got rolling in the second quarter for an 84-43 win over Apollo in the boys 9th District opener Tuesday at Daviess County.
Kenyata Carbon scored a game-high 31 points. Carbon didn’t score and played sparingly in the fourth quarter. Amari Wales added 17 points and Dylon Talbott put up 14 working off the bench.
The Red Devils are 20-7 and await the winner of Wednesday night’s matchup between Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic at 7 p.m. at DC. The district championship game will be Friday at 7 p.m.
“I knew they were going to give us a game,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We got out of it, that’s the whole thing. We stood around early, let them dictate what was going on. Once they got ahead, we finally woke up. I kind of sensed it was going to be that way. When you get to this point in the season, the records are going to go out.”
Apollo finished its season 2-26, and OHS had beaten the Eagles twice by sizable margins.
Apollo was ready to play at the start, made shots in the first quarter and held a 17-13 lead going into the second period. Apollo coach Mark Starns wanted the team to play at a more deliberate tempo, and he knew rebounding would be important if OHS started finding a rhythm offensively.
“We were making shots, but we were playing way too fast,” Starns said. “That was not the pace we wanted to play. The game plan was try to be deliberate as much as we could, keep the ball out of their hands. That’s hard to do against quickness, they were speeding us up. Rebounding was a big stat for us. If you let Owensboro shoot and they miss, great, it’s the second, third and fourth opportunities they get where they kill you.”
OHS had a 24-16 rebounding advantage unofficially.
OHS got itself going in the right direction early in the second quarter, and that turned into a 21-0 run. Carbon scored 13 points in that stretch, and OHS was in control 37-22 going to halftime.
Apollo cut the deficit to 11 at 43-32, but OHS launched a 19-4 run to push its lead to 61-36 going to the fourth quarter.
OHS got a lot of transition baskets and made 35-of-59 shots for 59% from the floor. OHS was 14-of-22 from the free-throw line for 63.3%. OHS defensive pressure helped force 19 Apollo turnovers.
“The second half, we turned up the defensive pressure,” Drake said. “We turned them over. Kenyata probably scored 12 straight points out there. Kenyata, he gets them in bunches, it’s hard to keep up with him. I think everything was in transition, off defensive pressure.”
Zjhan Tutt led Apollo with 20 points and Eli Masterson added 18 for the Eagles.
Apollo was 15-of-37 from the floor for 40.5%. The Eagles made the only 3-pointer in the game. They made 10-of-17 free throws.
“Was it the season we wanted? Absolutely not, we had a lot of adversity,” Starns said.
APOLLO 17 5 14 7 — 43
OWENSBORO 13 24 24 23 — 84
Apollo (43) — Tutt 20, Masterson 18, K. Kelly 3, Smith 2.
Owensboro (84) — Carbon 31, Wales 17, Talbott 14, Taylor 8, Hughes 6, Johnson 4, Sanders 2, Howard 2.
