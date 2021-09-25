Owensboro High School left no doubt in a 55-7 win at Ohio County in a Class 5-A, District 1 matchup.
No. 3 OHS is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.
Maurice Moorman had a 43-yard punt return to open the scoring for the Red Devils. Tramel Barksdale also had the first of his two fumble returns for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
Zach Clark had a 21-yard interception return. Barksdale had his second fumble recovery for a 16-yard score to make it 27-0.
Javius Taylor had a 24-yard touchdown run, Kasey Boone hit Jeremiah Goodwin with a 4-yard touchdown pass, Deion Winstead had a 4-yard touchdown run, and Trevor DeLacey had a 2-yard touchdown run.
BUTLER COUNTY 22 McLEAN COUNTY 20
Butler County’s Jagger Henderson scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:03 left in Calhoun.
McLean County’s Lucas Mauzy scored on touchdown runs of three yards and two yards for McLean County. Zach Clayton had an 8-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for the Cougars.
McLean County’s defense made four interceptions in the game.
The Cougars fell to 4-2, 1-1 in Class 2-A, District 2. Butler County is 4-1, 1-0 in the district.
GRAYSON COUNTY 50 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13
The Cougars improved to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in Class 5-A district play with a win in Greenville.
Michael Wood scored five touchdowns for Grayson County, while Chandler McCrady added two more touchdowns.
Muhlenberg County fell to 1-5, 0-2 in the district.
