Owensboro High School knows it will have to be at peak efficiency to move through the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs.
The Red Devils face Graves County at 7 p.m. Friday at Rash Stadium.
Owensboro needed some big plays to help subdue Graves County 42-21 on Oct. 16.
“They moved the ball on us probably more consistently than anybody did all season,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “We’re going to have to be more assignment-sound than we were the first time around.”
OHS had been developing a young defense all season, and the team has improved a great deal from that game.
OHS led 14-7 at halftime and broke the game open in the second half, starting with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Trevon Tinsley. The Red Devils also got a fumble return for a touchdown from Ben Flaherty.
“They don’t just give those away, kickoff returns and fumble returns,” Fallin said.
OHS (9-0) also scored its first touchdown of the game after recovering a fumbled kickoff to start the game.
Red Devil quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for a touchdown and hit five different receivers. Wimsatt also threw two interceptions, one of which went off a receiver’s hands right before halftime.
Fallin noted OHS could’ve scored there and been up 28-7 early in the second half.
“We shot ourselves in the foot some on offense,” Fallin said. “We can’t have drive killers. We only punted the ball once.”
Wimsatt has thrown for 1,640 yards and 20 touchdowns this season with seven interceptions, with 308 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
The Devils have been balanced throwing the ball, with four receivers making at least 19 catches.
OHS will need to deal with Graves County’s big and experienced offensive line. Running back Clint McKee has rushed for 1,558 yards and 21 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior averages 6.65 yards per carry.
McKee had 162 yards on 29 carries in the first game against OHS.
“They’re going to try and limit how much we have the ball,” Fallin said. “They’re going to work the play clock down all the way. We’ve got to make sure we limit their success offensively.”
Graves County (7-2) quarterback John Brown has thrown for 1,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Race Richards has eight touchdown catches. Mason Grant has six touchdown catches.
The Red Devils don’t want to have to rely on big plays to push their scoring this time.
“We can’t rely on that again,” Fallin said. “We’re preparing for a four-quarter game.”
