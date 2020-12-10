The Owensboro High School football team is 11-0, has won 22 of its last 23 games, and will make their second consecutive appearance in the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinals Friday night when they host Frederick Douglass.

At the helm of the Red Devils program is the 2020 Messenger-Inquirer Area Coach of the Year Jay Fallin, whose 58 victories in five seasons place him in a tie for fourth with Gordon Powers on the all-time coaching list of one of the commonwealth’s most storied programs.

Fallin, however, is the first to say that he’s far from a one-man band and that the veteran staff he has assembled stacks up favorably with any in the state.

“Our job is to provide a top-notch high school football experience for our kids by showing them how to do things the right way,” Fallin said, “and our staff does this as well as any staff I’ve been around.

“When we gameplan I want everyone to bring their best ideas to the table — there are no egos involved.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to work with them. They’re in this for all the right reasons. They’re in it for the kids.”

Several of the coaches are former OHS players, including Drew Hall, a superstar running back from the early ‘90s who now serves as the team’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“Drew is the longest-tenured guy on our staff, having been hired by Joe Prince in 2003,” Fallin said. “He’s a humble guy, a super person who was a great player here and is now a great coach here. He’s very even-keeled and he knows what it takes to win at Owensboro High School.”

Jeff Reese, who serves as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks/running backs coach, was a star player at Henderson County High School and served as head coach at Allen County-Scottsville from 2002-05. His father, Randy, won three state championships as a high school head coach in Kentucky.

“Jeff is the hardest-working coach I’ve ever been around,” Fallin said. “He brings work and professionalism to the job every day, and he has a ton of knowledge and experience. He’s been able to reinvent our offense several times to fit our personnel, and that’s not an easy task.”

Wide receivers coach Marcus Kimbrell is in his second stint with the OHS program, having served as offensive coordinator under Powers when the Red Devils posted back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 1999 and 2000. He also was the head coach at McLean County and Daviess County.

“Marcus brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and he does a great job relating to the kids,” Fallin said. “It takes a lot to train wide receivers and he’s developed a really great group here.”

Offensive line/special teams coach Todd Houston is also in his second tenure as a member of the OHS staff, having joined the staff of Joe Prince in 2004. He served as head coach at Ohio County for six seasons.

“Todd is as good as they come, an outstanding guy with a great work ethic and knowledge of the game — he pushes kids to be the best they can be,” Fallin said. “His work on special teams is huge for us because special teams is an area we take great pride in, and that’s been the case here for a long time.”

Other OHS assistants include former Red Devil players Scott Hogg (freshman coach/varsity defensive assistant), Blake Roberts (defensive backs), Ryan Smith (defensive line) and Marty Moorman (freshman coach/varsity assistant), along with Anthony Tate (freshman coach, varsity assistant) and Chip Carpenter (defensive line), a longtime head coach at Apollo who starred at Bowling Green High School and was an All-American lineman at Western Kentucky.

“Scott is another true Red Devil who brings a calming presence to our staff — our kids really love and value him,” Fallin said. “Blake is also our strength and conditioning coach and he brings 100% to everything he does.

“Ryan is a blue-collar, hard-nosed tough kind of guy, and he brings that personality to our defensive line, and Anthony has been coaching and teaching in our system for more than 20 years — he is truly beloved by the kids who play for him.

“Marty is enthusiastic and upbeat, always brings a fresh perspective, and does a great job motivating players.”

Carpenter, meanwhile, was a late hire for Owensboro — taking over from Mac Webb this summer after Webb accepted the head coach position at Tell City (Ind.) High School.

“Coach Carpenter brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to our program,” Fallin said. “He’s a calm guy with no ego and a very hard worker. The kids love and respect him very much.”

All told, it’s quite the staff in the estimation of the Red Devils’ head coach.

“I’m blessed to have these guys with me,” Fallin said. “I truly am.”