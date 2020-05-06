Owensboro High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt received a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky football program on Tuesday.
“This is a great day,” Wimsatt said. “Something like this definitely validates all the hard work I’ve put in, and it just seems surreal to have this opportunity.”
Wimsatt received the news from UK associate head coach/tight ends and recruiting coordinator Vince Morrow.
“I was really excited when coach Morrow called me,” Wimsatt said. “Being from Kentucky, it’s special to get an offer from an in-state school that competes in a great conference like the SEC.”
Wimsatt visited UK’s Junior Day upon the conclusion of his 2019 high school season.
“I walked around and saw the campus, took a look at the facilities and talked to the coaches,” Wimsatt recalled. “The trip went really well, and it felt like home to me.”
A 6-foot-3 rising junior, Wimsatt developed into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the commonwealth as a sophomore, completing 192-of-351 passes (.547) for 2,729 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Wimsatt also provided OHS production with his legs, rushing for 564 yards on only 87 carries (6.5 ypc) and scoring 12 touchdowns.
With Wimsatt at the controls, the 2019 Red Devils reeled off a 12-2 record, won 11 consecutive games in one stretch and won the KHSAA Class 5-A Region 1 championship with a 41-6 rout of visiting Louisville Fairdale at Rash Stadium.
OHS, which outscored its opposition by a whopping 523-101, was eliminated in the state semifinals, dropping a 28-17 decision to Frederick Douglass in Lexington.
Like Wimsatt, OHS football head coach Jay Fallin was elated by the news.
“UK’s been recruiting him this past season, and they’ve done their diligence,” Fallin said. “They’ve done a good job recruiting him, and they feel he’s a perfect fit for their program.
“I spoke with coach Morrow (Tuesday) and he’s very excited about Gavin, both as a young man and as a football player.
“When something like this happens it’s a big deal not only for our program, but the entire Owensboro community.”
Also a burgeoning basketball star, Wimsatt averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds this past season to help lead OHS to a 21-11 record and a 9th District championship. He shot 58% from the field, including 37% from 3-point range, and making 75% of his free throws.
Previously, Wimsatt picked up a FBS offer from Western Kentucky of Conference USA, as well as FCS offers from Eastern Kentucky and Murray State of the Ohio Valley Conference.
