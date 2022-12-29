It took a half of basketball for Owensboro High School to shake off a week’s break in games.
OHS wore Whitesville Trinity down with defensive pressure in the second half on the way to a 66-44 win Wednesday in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
“I thought we would be a little sluggish, we hadn’t played in almost a week, we practiced (Tuesday),” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We picked it up in the second half, our defensive intensity picked up. We knew we were going to be a little flat. This could be a dangerous game for us. They’re a pretty good basketball team. I think we wore them down some, we had a good second half. We take pride in our conditioning, we go as hard as we can.”
Trinity led 11-9 after the first quarter, but the Red Devils started getting some momentum in the second and they took a 31-24 lead to halftime.
Trinity cut that advantage to 31-28 in the opening minutes of the second half on two baskets by Landon Huff.
The Red Devils turned the game around after that with a 17-3 run to build a 48-31 late in the third quarter.
Ethan Pendleton led a balanced scoring effort for OHS with 13 points. Kenyata Carbon added 12 points and Kanye Johnson had 11.
Carbon scored the first five points in that run, and Pendleton scored a basket and a layup. Jonathan Moss also drained a 3-pointer.
“The first part of the second half we had a chance to open it up, but we had three back to back turnovers, missed layups. But we put it together,” Drake said. “We deflect it, it goes off their knee, their kids get it and get a 3-on-1 layup. We busted it, got the trap and they kicked it out and they scored. We had several like that.
“We got our legs back under us, started doing some things that we can do in the second half. Kenyata had foul trouble, we played the second quarter without him.”
OHS went to 9-3 on the season and has a matchup with McLean County on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
McLean County upset OHS 56-40 in the semifinals of the 2022 3rd Region Tournament. That earned the Cougars their first trip to the regional championship game in school history.
OHS shot 51% from the floor, making 24-of-47. OHS made 13-of-18 free throws in a foul-heavy game.
Trinity was led by 11 points each from Landon Huff and Nathan Hernandez. Trinity was 13-of-41 from the floor for 31.7%.
Trinity went to 5-4 on the season.
TRINITY 11 13 10 10 — 44
OWENSBORO 9 22 17 18 — 66
Trinity (44) — L. Huff 11, Hernandez 11, Aull 6, Howard 4, Goetz 3, Smith 2, Mills 2, N. Huff 1.
Owensboro (60) — Pendleton 13, Carbon 12, Johnson 11, Rogers 9, Moss 9, Powell 6, Sanders 2, Mitchell 2, Taylor 2.
