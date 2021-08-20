Big games like the one that will be played Friday night at Rash Stadium don’t happen often around here to start the high school football season.
Owensboro High School will host St. Xavier (Louisville) in a 6:30 p.m. game that everyone in town seems anxious to see.
The players in both the OHS and St. X locker rooms definitely have a strong desire to suit up for this one.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to play against one of the premiere 6-A programs in the state, and I think of us as one of the premiere 5-A programs in state,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “It will be a great barometer for us to see where we are early in the season. We had a scrimmage canceled, they didn’t end up having a scrimmage. This will expose some weaknesses for both teams, some things we need to work on.
“They’re a first-class organization. Their kids are going to be ready to play. It’s going to matter to our kids. We’re excited to play in it.”
St. Xavier is one of those programs that is so good, it has a hard time finding games in Kentucky outside of its Class 6-A district opponents.
Owensboro is a team that has four games locked in stone with City-County matchups and then the traditional matchup late in the season with Henderson County.
OHS also has five district games where it is going to be a double-digit favorite nearly every time out in its Class 5-A district.
OHS needs top-shelf opponents where it can find them. Taking on a high-profile matchup like this on the first Friday of the Kentucky high school season is beneficial for the Red Devils.
It’s a big-name opponent on the first night of the season, giving them an early idea of what they must do to return to the Class 5-A state championship game.
That’s where Owensboro fell to Bowling Green 17-7 to end the 2020 high school football season.
This game also gives high school football watchers in the state a chance to see how OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt stacks up against one of the best teams in the state, how much he’s improved from that late December state championship game, whether he can lead an offense that is hugely on his shoulders, though he now should have more running back weapons so he doesn’t have to do everything.
A top-level competitor like Wimsatt relishes the chance to be in games like this. In a lot of ways, OHS has a locker room full of guys who are pumped to play in a game of this magnitude.
“Not just Gavin, but all of our guys are excited about the opportunity to play one of the big Louisville schools, to see if we can compete with these guys,” Fallin said. “There’s a big buzz in our locker room this week. We like the competition, we like to compete against the best.”
OHS was in a COVID-19 shutdown a week ago. That stoppage was a factor in the Red Devils’ preparation for this game.
“No doubt we lost a really critical 10 days,” Fallin said. “In terms of early season, it cost us some install time, some fine tuning. The biggest thing for us was conditioning, we had some catching up to do, and we were working this week to get conditioning back to where need to be.”
On the other side is St. X, which is one of those programs in Kentucky that gets mammoth respect on its name alone.
It is coached by Kevin Wallace, who built a legacy program at Bowling Green High School with five state championships in six seasons.
Wallace won five state championships (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016), 10 regional titles and compiled a 254-41 record in 22 seasons coaching Bowling Green.
He coached 32 seasons overall between Warren East and Bowling Green with a 299-102 overall record.
During his time at Warren East and Bowling Green, his teams were 19-8 against Owensboro, and his Bowling Green squads won their last 13 games against the Red Devils. Wallace’s record at Rash Stadium is 7-4, with the last loss occurring in the 2000 Class 3-A region championship.
Wallace knows all the talk about this game will start with the dynamic Wimsatt, a 4-star recruit who committed to Rutgers to play college football.
Wimsatt is a front-runner for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award. The dual-threat athlete passed for 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns and also rushed for 421 yards and six scores last season.
“We have a concern about staying in front of him,” Wallace said of his defense, which will have a young secondary facing Wimsatt. Wallace thinks Wimsatt’s ability to run and pass equally makes him dangerous.
“It’s a combination,” Wallace said. “If you get to him, you better get him down.”
Wimsatt (6-foot-3, 210-pound senior) concentrated fully on football workouts over last winter, spring and summer. He has gotten bigger, more physical and figures to have a stronger, more accurate arm.
Wallace also has a lot of concern about Owensboro’s defense, which held up well last season against both Frederick Douglass in the thrilling 28-27 5-A semifinal win, and the 17-7 championship game loss to Bowling Green.
“Where they were earlier in the year, you compare that to the state championship game, the Frederick Douglass game, that defensive unit came forward by leaps and bounds,” Wallace said.
Fallin thinks this will be a competitive game.
“Overall it’s a pretty even matchup of two good teams,” Fallin said. “I think maybe we have a little more speed on the perimeter, they have a good defensive line and linebackers. They’re probably going to have an advantage in depth because of how many they dress. They have to come to us.”
And that road trip for St. X will make for some must-see football at Rash Stadium.
