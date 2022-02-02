Amari Wales scored 17 points, Kenyata Carbon scored 16 points and Caymin Powell added 10 to lead Owensboro High School to a 78-39 win over Breckinridge County at the OHS gym on Monday. OHS is 16-5.
Breck County was led by Hunter Barr’s 12 points. Breck County is 7-13.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 13 5 14 7 — 39
OWENSBORO 26 17 13 22 — 78
Breckinridge County (39) — Barr 12, O’Donoghue 8, Henning 6, Carmen 5, Smith 4, Rogers 4.
Owensboro (78) — Wales 17, Carbon 16, Powell 10, Rogers 9, Taylor 7, Glover 7, Hume 5, Kizer 3, Talbott 2, Johnson 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 64
DAVIESS COUNTY 45
Brayden Lovan and Davion Summers each scored 12 points to lead Muhlenberg County at Greenville.
Gage Phelps led DC with 10 points.
Muhlenberg County is 12-7. Daviess County is 8-13.
DAVIESS COUNTY 2 21 8 18 — 45
MUHLENBERG COUTY 14 18 21 11 — 64
Daviess County (45) — Phelps 10, Dees 6, Moss 5, McCampbell 4, Tomes 4, Payne 4, Oberst 2, McCain 2, Sterett 2,
Muhlenberg County (64) — Summers 12, Lovan 12, Carver 8, Vincent 8, McCoy 6, Lovell 6, Moore 5, Jernigan 3, Aye 2, Brown 2, Evitts 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 57
OHIO COUNTY 55
Nathan Hernandez scored 20 points, including some big free throws in the fourth quarter, to lead Whitesville Trinity at the Sportscenter.
Landon Huff had 14 points and Gavin Howard added 11 for Trinity (11-10).
Josh Manning scored 16 points to lead Ohio County (14-6) and Isaac Southard added 14.
OHIO COUNTY 11 1 20 23 — 55
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 6 18 9 24 — 57
Ohio County (55) — Manning 16, Southard 14, Allen 13, Kennedy 3, Young 3, Lindsey 3, Culbertson 2, Morse 1.
Whitesville Trinity (57) — Hernandez 20, Huff 14, Howard 11, Wright 6, Smith 4, Goetz 2.
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 54 McLEAN COUNTY 43
Lily Hoagland scored 21 points and Adylan Ayer added 19 to lead Daviess County at Calhoun.
McLean County was led by Maria Blades with 11 points.
DC is 13-8. McLean County is 5-17.
DAVIESS COUNTY 6 10 21 17 — 54
McLEAN COUNTY 5 9 13 16 —43
Daviess County (54) — Hoagland 21, Ayer 19, Paige 4, Mewes 4, Roberts 3, Payne 3, Owens 1.
McLean County (43) — Blades 11, Ecton 8, Frailley 7, Miller 6, Burrough 5, Patterson 4, Rice 2.
APOLLO 77 HANCOCK COUNTY 46
Shelbie Beatty scored 26 points and Amaya Curry added 20 to push Apollo at Hawesville.
Jennifer Lee added 12 points and Kennedy Lane had 10.
Apollo made 29-of-48 from the floor for 60.4%. Apollo was 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
Hancock County was led by Bailey Poole’s 19 points and Ella House’s 14 points.
Apollo is 12-10. Hancock County is 9-13.
APOLLO 23 17 19 18 — 77
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 13 14 12 — 46
Apollo (77) — Beatty 26, Curry 20, Lee 12, Lane 10, Survant 4, Bullington 2, John 2, Rice 1.
Hancock County (46) — Poole 19, House 14, L. Roberts 9, Keown 2, La Roberts 2.
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 52 OHIO COUNTY 44
Isabel Grimes scored 17 points to lead Breck County at the Sportscenter. Breck County is 19-4.
Ohio County was led by Heaven Vanover with 11 points. Rain Embry had 10 points, 12 rebounds for the Lady Eagles (9-13).
OHIO COUNTY 7 10 9 18 — 44
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10 12 18 12 — 52
Ohio County (44) — Vanover 11, Embry 10, Probus 9, Kennedy 8, Bullock 6.
Breck County (52) — Grimes 17, Huffines 8, Sy. Tucker 8, Sk. Tucker 7, Lucas 5, E. Grimes 3, Mitcham 2, Critchelow 2.
