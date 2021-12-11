Owensboro High School got moving much to fast for Daviess County in a boys basketball game at the DC gym.
The Red Devils handled DC 77-53 on Friday in a 9th District contest.
Kenyata Carbon led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven steals unofficially. DC committed 28 turnovers and OHS made 16 steals in the game.
“Kenyata is tough, he’s scoring and aggressive, he wants to score, he’ll do defensive things to get the basketball,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “When he gets in the passing lanes, the ball is going toward the basket with him. Jalen Rogers shot the ball well, he’s aggressive, got to the free-throw line.”
Rogers scored 11 points for the Devils, hitting three 3-pointers. OHS had five other players score at least 6 points.
“We stood around a lot in the first half,” Drake said. “After we stopped fouling and found our rhythm I thought we picked it up. The ball was sticking a lot in the first half. In the second half we got the ball in the right people’s hands, pushed it, got everybody involved. I think we tired them out.”
OHS’s transition game led to easy baskets, with it hitting 33-of-52 shots from the floor for 63%. The Devils (3-1) made 5-of-14 shots from 3-point range. They outrebounded DC 30-16.
Cole Burch scored 24 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead Daviess County (1-3). Burch made 9-of-12 shots from the floor. Houston Oberst scored 12 points, hitting 2-of-5 from 3-point range, off the bench in the fourth quarter.
OWENSBORO 17 18 27 15 — 77
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 13 10 20 — 53
Owensboro (77) — Carbon 25, Rogers 11, Wales 8, Powell 6, Glover 6, Hume 6, Johnson 6, Hughes 4, Taylor 2, Moorman 1.
Daviess County (53) — Burch 24, Oberst 12, Tomes 5, McCampbell 4, Moss 3, Ward 3, Sterett 2.
