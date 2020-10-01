Owensboro High School beat Meade County 3-1 on Wednesday at the OHS gym (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18).
Lainey Hayden had 12 kills for OHS. Krystell Pappas had 21 assists and 15 digs. Kennedy Thompson had 15 digs. Jersie Rhineburger had 30 digs.
OHS is 8-5.
