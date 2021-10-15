Owensboro High School beat Muhlenberg County 3-0 to close out its volleyball regular season on Thursday at the OHS gym.
The Lady Devils are 20-13 on the season. They beat Muhlenberg 25-7, 25-10, 25-18.
Maya Joska had nine kills and 12 assists. Addie Travis and Chase Mather each had seven kills. Ava Fincher had eight assists. Hannah Ashley had seven digs.
TRINITY SWEEPS UNION COUNTY
Whitesville Trinity has won 11 straight and 20 of its last 21 in putting together a 23-4 record.
Trinity beat Union County 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Josie Aull had 30 assists for Trinity. Georgia Howard had 10 aces, seven kills and five digs. Cassidy Morris had 11 kills and two aces.
Taylor Pedley had six aces. Hannah Nash had eight kills, two aces and one block.
FOOTBALL GRAYSON COUNTY 52, OHIO COUNTY 7
Hunter Felty threw three touchdown passes and ran in a score to lead the host Cougars to a victory in Leitchfield.
Felty tossed scoring throws of 35, 17 and 50 yards, in addition to a 5-yard rushing score. Chandler McCrady added a pair of touchdown runs and an interception returned for a touchdown for the Cougars (4-4).
The Eagles scored their lone touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Jake Simmons to Matthew Smith.
With the loss, Ohio County slipped to 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.