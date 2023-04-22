Owensboro High School started spring football practice with three days at the beginning of this week. Fundamentals will be big with younger players moving up to fill several spots OHS will have open next season.
There are around 40 out for spring football, with many OHS football players going in spring sports like track and baseball.
“We take the 40 we’ve got, and it’s almost strictly fundamentals,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Football is a fundamental sport. We can spend three weeks where the linemen work on footwork, hand placement; the receivers are working on catching the ball, running great routes; defense can work on angles and alignment.”
Owensboro is coming off a hugely successful run over the last four seasons, and it said goodbye to a talented and deep senior class that was part of four straight years reaching the Class 5-A state semifinals.
OHS was 23-5 in the last two seasons alone.
Finding players to fill those voids will be important, and some of that process starts in the spring.
“Every year somebody surprises you in the spring,” Fallin said.
A player might not have been considered for a rotation spot after the previous season, but could work hard in the weight room, transform himself and by the next spring and is ready.
“I think high school football is one of the last remaining sports, where if you work hard for four years, by the time you’re a senior, you’re almost assured we can find a spot for you,” Fallin said. “As coaches, we’re trying to develop everybody to have a role.”
All of the combinations of special teams can have huge impacts on games, and those are spots that need to be filled.
“It’s a different experience every year,” Fallin said of spring practice. “You can talk about encouraging kids to play multiple sports, or you can be about it. This year we’ve got almost 30 kids running track and playing baseball.”
That leaves plenty of room for players in spring practice to move up or get noticed.
It can be a progression that began in late October and November of the previous season if a team made a deep run in the KHSAA football playoffs.
“When you have the kind of success we’ve had, the last four years played in the semifinals, that’s 16 extra weeks of practice over those years,” Fallin said. “Really intense practices, too, and that makes a huge difference for us.”
After freshman football is over, those players can go to varsity practice during the playoffs and observe while not getting reps.
“They’re with us, seeing how we practice,” Fallin said, “It propels them into their sophomore year. They’re a lot wiser. The importance of those practices can’t be overstated.”
This time frame in the spring is good for catching some good weather, and early enough to avoid end of year activities like prom.
“This is what we’ve done the last several years,” Fallin said. “The week after spring break we hand out equipment, last Monday we hit ground running.”
Teams can practice 10 times over the course of three weeks. After spring football, OHS will be back lifting, doing workouts early mornings in June until the KHSAA Dead Period in late June-early July.
