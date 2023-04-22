OWESPTS-04-23-23 OHS SPRING FOOTBALL

Owensboro’s Deion Winstead runs for a gain while chased by Frederick Douglass’ Isaiah Kenney during the semifinal round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs on Nov. 5 at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School started spring football practice with three days at the beginning of this week. Fundamentals will be big with younger players moving up to fill several spots OHS will have open next season.

There are around 40 out for spring football, with many OHS football players going in spring sports like track and baseball.

