A week into its COVID-19 quarantine, the Owensboro High School football program is trying to make the most of a challenging situation — just 10 days ahead of its season-opener against perennial Louisville power St. Xavier at Rash Stadium.
“It’s not ideal,” Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said of the pause in on-site activities for about 50 of the team’s 70 players. “When there are 10 calendar days of no practice and you aren’t able to play a scrimmage game against a quality, well-coached team like Bowling Green (scheduled for last Friday), it’s tough.
“But we will control what we can control and do the best we can to have our players prepared for the start of the season. We want to have a football season, a full football season, but the main thing is that we want to keep everyone healthy.”
Practice sessions continue for the 20 OHS players who are not in quarantine, and the team’s strength coach, Blake Roberts, has developed an at-home weights program for the 50 who are, Fallin said.
In addition, all players have a scouting report for Friday’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. scrimmage game against visiting Caldwell County at Rash Stadium.
“As of (Monday afternoon), we plan to be out of the COVID pause and back to full strength as a football team on Thursday,” Fallin said, “and we will try to play everybody in the scrimmage against Caldwell County — we need as many reps as we can get the rest of the way leading into our season-opener.
“This is the time of the year when you want to get maximum reps, study practice film, and learn from playing scrimmage games — also, we’re potentially losing some conditioning during this pause.
“But we’re taking care of our players and coaches and making the most of what we can do.”
Owensboro enters the 2021 season having won 24 of 27 games over the past two seasons. In 2019, the Red Devils went 12-2 and reached the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinals, before losing at Lexington Frederick Douglas. Last fall, they won 12 consecutive games before falling to Bowling Green in the state championship game in Lexington.
Now, the Red Devils will be playing catch-up to be prepared for visiting St. X on Aug. 20.
“We’re trying to stay as positive as we possibly can through all this,” Fallin said. “Hopefully, everybody will come back in here on Thursday healthy, excited and chomping at the bit to come together again and get back at it as a full team.
“When we do, we’ve got to get better every day.”
