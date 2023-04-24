Owensboro High School coach Rod Drake was officially named head coach of the Kentucky All-Stars team this weekend.
David Phillips, also from Owensboro High School, will be an assistant coach.
Drake was an assistant coach for the 2022 Kentucky All-Star team.
University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard will wear the No. 1 jersey as Mr. Basketball.
Jeff Morrow from Iroquois (Louisville) and former Owensboro coach Mike Stinnett are also assistant coaches for Kentucky.
Drake coached OHS to the 2023 3rd Region championship and a berth in the KHSAA Boys Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament. OHS was 19-11 last season.
There were no 3rd Region players chosen for the Kentucky All-Stars.
The Kentucky game in the series is scheduled for the Owensboro Sportscenter on June 9 at 5:30 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.
Drake passed the 250-win mark in December. Drake coached OHS to a KHSAA state championship in 2015. OHS has won three 3rd Region championships total in Drake’s 15 seasons coaching at the school where he was also a star player. OHS won the 1980 state championship with Drake as a key player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.