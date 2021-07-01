Sydney Lovett is putting her summer to good use in furthering the ultimate goals she has in soccer.
The sophomore at Owensboro High School has been training with the Racing Louisville ECNL Academy team in the 2006 age group. This is a professional academy program.
Lovett was the only player from western Kentucky to make the academy. She has already been training with Racing but will be ready for and play for OHS during the high school season.
Racing Academy is part of the Elite Clubs National League, the highest level of youth competition in the country. There were players from Indiana, Louisville, the Cincinnati area trying to make the Academy team.
Lovett tried out for the Racing Academy team going into her freshman season at OHS, but she didn’t make it.
“At first I was really devastated, but I turned it into motivation to keep training, keep getting better,” Lovett said. “Whether it was more running, me in my garage doing more technical work, doing whatever it took to get me where I wanted to be.”
When Lovett said she was devastated, she meant her mental frame was gone. She focused on improving for OHS and the United Elite team from Evansville.
“Finding my confidence, that drained all my confidence, so I was getting better, getting more fit, but also finding myself as a player again,” Lovett said.
A 2003 United Elite team friendly match with DePauw University where Lovett was a guest player helped her mental approach get back right again.
“It flipped a switch for me and I felt so ready for this next chapter,” Lovett said.
The Academy team only had four spots open, so there was plenty of competition for Lovett. The present Academy team is finishing up its season at a national tournament soon, and Lovett is working with them now as a practice player.
There are a lot of Racing Louisville staff and coaches at the sessions as well.
“You could go to any of them and they will help you break things down,” Lovett said. “They also have some professional players there, and that’s been huge for me. I’m a big fan, and getting to see the level they play at, their soccer IQ, how fast they think, it’s amazing to gain that knowledge. That atmosphere is amazing.”
The Racing Academy team will get back together after the high school season is over, and Lovett will be a full part of the squad then.
She is also part of the Kentucky Olympic Development Program, which is another pathway to college and to being seen for the the age group national team camp. The Kentucky ODP team Lovett was on was in subregional play was made up of the top 20 players in the 2006 group in the state. She got nominated from opposing coaches in the subregional for the Midwest Region camp. Lovett was one of 60 players from 14 states and three from Kentucky invited to the camp.
The Midwest camp is in July in Rockford, Ill., and if Lovett makes the roster there she would get to play in an event where national coaches will be to further evaluate age group players.
“It gets down to the minor details in those camps,” said Michael Lovett, Sydney’s dad and the OHS girls soccer coach. “Those details separate players from being good to being great. There were four girls who made the Racing team, there was not a lot of turnover, and they took a couple of extra girls for training. You have no idea how proud we are for her to make it.”
Working with the Racing Academy team and in the Midwest Region tryout will have benefits for Sydney.
“Definitely this will help with college, especially playing with Racing and the Regional national camp, I will have a better chance of going to some schools I have an eye on,” Sydney said. “Having this exposure will help me get on some D1 radars. And playing on these teams will help me build my confidence.”
